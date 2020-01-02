Link-age Solutions and Medline Announce New Group Purchasing Contract

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new partnership with Link-age Solutions (Link-age), a senior living Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), replacing its legacy medical supply distributor of 17 years. Link-age members serve all sectors of post-acute care, including skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, home health, hospice and rehab across 39 states.

Through the partnership, members will receive negotiated pricing on a portfolio of more than 550,000 high-quality medical supplies.

"We have a unique group of members who are all navigating different regulations and reimbursement methodologies, as well as growing operational and clinical demands. With knowledgeable sales reps and clinical experts spread out across the country, we are confident that Medline's forward-thinking initiatives and one-on-one approach to customer service will help Link-age members address their evolving challenges," says Steve Wittman, Executive Vice President of Link-age.

Driving Value through Education and Quality Management Tools

As access to real time data to identify benchmarks for cost-effective care is essential for navigating today's changing healthcare landscape, Link-age members will also be able to tap into Medline's quality management solutions such as abaqis and Real Time to help their organizations strengthen survey performance and reimbursement. In addition, as Link-age puts a focus on organizing and offering educational events for members, Medline's robust clinical team will collaborate with Link-age to help present best practices.

"This partnership lets the healthcare providers who are members of Link-age take advantage of Medline as a strategic partner, to consult with them and create solutions that help streamline their processes," says Matthew Cummings, Vice President of Medline's National Post-Acute Care Sales team.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, GPOs like Link-age Solutions are expanding their resources to help providers meet their goals. Visit The Medline Newsroom for a Q&A with Link-age Director of Strategic Accounts Annette Hutchins on how their strategic initiatives are evolving to keep up with the increasing needs of its members.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 23,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

