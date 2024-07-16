Link Announces a Partnership with Corcentric

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Mfg., Ltd., the leader in specialty engineered suspensions, suspension controls and specialty products, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Corcentric. Several products are now available via Corcentric's Fleet Programs which will be available to its largest Member, NationaLease as well as Members in their Private Fleet and Carrier group, including the SmartValve and Air Link Chassis Suspension units.

"We're excited to partner with Corcentric to provide fleets with our line of products," said Brian Kujala, Vice President of Business Development. "This partnership will allow fleets to utilize Corcentric's platform to buy Link products and save money while doing so."

With Corcentric Members having over 800,000 vehicles in the ever-growing program, Link will reach a new audience that has not previously had access to Link's driver-focused products. Corcentric's fleet members are now able to access Link's SmartValve and associated components, as well as Link's 46K, 52K and 85K Air Link Chassis Suspension through the Buyer's Guide.

"We are thrilled to be a fleet supplier partner. Corcentric's focus on helping fleets to find solutions that fit their needs to expand and manage their fleet aligns with our core values and business goals," said Kujala. "They are an excellent collaborative partner for Link's team."

Link constantly strives to provide industry best experiences for our partners and customers. By partnering with Corcentric, Link will continue to outperform by providing products that improve the safety and well-being of drivers and equipment protection for fleet trucks to Corcentric's fleet members, furthering Link's mission and goals.

About Link Mfg., Ltd.

Link develops and manufactures a variety of suspensions, suspension controls and specialty air management products, engineered to address the unique needs of commercial vehicle, trailer and specialty vehicle markets. Link is the worldwide leader in heavy-duty truck cab air suspensions marketed under the brand name Cabmate. The company is also a leading innovator in vehicle air management and dynamic air suspension control technologies marketed under the brand names SmartValve, Smart Air Management Systems (SAMS), and Road Optimized Innovations (ROI). With manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada and distribution in Europe, Link Mfg., Ltd., is an IATF 16949– and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS)–certified company whose primary products include cab, auxiliary and chassis suspensions, including heavy vocational, off-highway and air suspension management technologies.

CONTACT- [email protected]

SOURCE Link Manufacturing, Ltd.