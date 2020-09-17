Link Between Low Vitamin D Levels and COVID-19 Researched By Ferris PolyMem's Dr. Linda Benskin

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Mfg. Corp., the maker of PolyMem® wound dressings, is pleased to announce the publication of "A Basic Review of the Preliminary Evidence that Covid-19 Risk and Severity is Increased in Vitamin D Deficiency" by longtime Ferris employee Linda Benskin, Ph.D. The extensive review article examines the relationship between low vitamin D levels and an individual's vulnerabilities to Covid-19. It has been published in the Medline indexed journal, Frontiers in Public Health.

Dr. Benskin is the Clinical Research, Education, and Charity Liaison for Ferris. She also pursues independent research such as this most recent endeavor.

"We recognize the value of evaluating and sharing research that may help minimize the impact of Covid-19," said John Newton, the VP/Clinical at Ferris. "We appreciate Dr. Benskin's effort to compile, analyze, and share this information about the existing research on this important topic."

Dr. Benskin's review found 188 reports addressing the hypothesis that vitamin D deficiency is related to the incidence and severity of Covid-19. Dr. Benskin concluded that a clear common thread among the top risk groups – vitamin D deficiency – may be being overlooked because of previous overstated claims of vitamin D benefits.

The consensus of researchers cited in the review agreed that all teens and adults who are unable to spend time in the noonday sun should be encouraged to supplement with 2000 IU (50 mcg) of vitamin D daily throughout the pandemic. More may be needed for people in high-risk groups, who should consult their doctors for specific recommendations.

The article can be read in its entirety at https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2020.00513/full

About PolyMem® and Ferris Mfg. Corp.

PolyMem (www.polymem.com), a pioneering product in the category known as polymeric membrane wound dressings, or PMDs, is manufactured by Ferris Mfg. Corp. at its headquarters in North Texas.

PolyMem's inventor, Robert W. Sessions, started the U.S.-based, family-owned company more than 30 years ago. Ferris Mfg. Corp. has received numerous awards and recognitions for excellence in medical product design and contributions to the medical profession.

SOURCE Ferris Mfg. Corp.

Related Links

www.polymem.com

