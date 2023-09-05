Link Between Problem Gambling and Suicide Highlighted During National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

News provided by

Ohio for Responsible Gambling

05 Sep, 2023, 10:53 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 70% increase in calls for help with problem gambling year to date versus the same timeframe last year has alerted Ohio's prevention and clinical professionals to be aware of potential dangers stemming from challenges with gambling.  In advance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10 and throughout National Suicide Month in September, Ohio for Responsible Gambling reminds players, families, and behavioral health professionals to consistently watch for the signs and symptoms of suicide.

Tony Coder, executive director of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, said there's a strong connection between a person's mental health and gambling activity.  "Research tells us that of those experiencing a gambling disorder, up to 38% will consider suicide," Coder said. "That's the highest suicide rate among those experiencing a form of addiction. Those experiencing problem gambling need to know there is support available and people who can help."

The 2017 Report on Problem Gambling Services shows that nearly one in ten Ohioans who gamble are currently experiencing or are at-risk of developing a gambling problem. That's more than 900,000 Ohioans.

"With sports betting now legal, we need everyone to understand the risks and learn about setting limits," said Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

Longmeier said early detection is key to limit gambling from getting out of hand. He said there aren't physical symptoms to problem gambling, but there are behaviors that tend to be red flags:

  • Lying or hiding how much time and money is spent gambling
  • Showing a sudden decrease in work performance
  • Asking for loans or bailouts to get out of debt
  • Using money for core expenses like food and rent for gambling
  • Betting more than you can afford to lose
  • Chasing the excitement by gambling with larger amounts of money

Anyone having suicidal thoughts should call the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Those concerned should use Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline which connects individuals with local resources that are free and confidential. Trained and understanding specialists will answer 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or text 4HOPE to 741741.

Ohio for Responsible Gambling also launched a new effort to educate Ohioans on the dangers of problem gambling and how to play responsibly. Pause Before You Play is a spinoff of Get Set Before You Bet, an award-winning problem gambling education effort from Ohio for Responsible Gambling.

Those wanting to learn more about problem gambling can visit www.pausebeforeyouplay.org; the site features a free online quiz to help people better understand if they have a potential problem with gambling and healthy tips to assist in playing responsibly.

Contact: Sarah Irvin Clark (614) 225-9100
[email protected]

SOURCE Ohio for Responsible Gambling

Also from this source

Sports Betting Related Requests for Help Headline 2023 Problem Gambling Awareness Month Annual Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.