LINK! integrates innovative food tech platforms and POS solutions to provide a seamless experience for restaurants and their customers globally

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK!, a leader in seamless app integration and migration solutions, is transforming the foodservice industry with its innovative technology. By helping businesses seamlessly integrate the apps crucial to their daily operations, LINK is enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and opening new revenue streams for its software application partners.

LINK! integrates innovative food tech platforms and POS solutions to provide a seamless experience for restaurants and customers globally

Food AI Integration

In a recent breakthrough, a front-running European foodservice AI platform has expanded its presence in the US market through integrations with top restaurant POS systems like Toast. This strategic move aims to acquire new customers in North America while offering existing and potential clients simple and rapid data integration solutions. By collaborating with LINK , the Foodservice AI Platform can scale and maintain multiple integrations globally, ensuring long-term success for its diverse range of restaurant types.

Solving Challenges with Innovative Solutions

Facing the challenge of integrating with a vast array of Online Food Ordering (OFO) and point-of-sale (POS) systems, a leading player in the food tech segment turned to LINK for a rapid and cost-effective solution. With LINK's expertise , the company successfully integrated with over 56 POS and OFO systems, including local as well as international players. This accelerated integration process enabled the company to onboard thousands of restaurants globally and establish itself as a market leader in record time.

Driving Industry Success Through Collaboration

The seamless integrations provided by LINK have not only streamlined restaurant operations but also facilitated automation, saving thousands of man-hours typically spent on manual data entry and reconciliation. By identifying critical integrations vital to long-term success, LINK's partnership has catapulted businesses towards market leadership, cost-efficiency, and accelerated growth across North America, LATAM, the Middle East, and Europe.

About LINK

Since its inception in 2019, LINK has continuously empowered businesses worldwide to streamline their operations and drive growth through seamless app integration and migration solutions. A network of prestigious angel investors and micro-funds, including Mucker Capital, Menlo Ventures, Pitbull Ventures, and Incisive Ventures, support LINK, which has over 10,000 clients and partners globally.

