Link Introduces Severe-Duty Bushings and Torque Rods for Air Link Redline Fire and Rescue Suspension Systems

New 46-60K torque rods and optimized double-bonded rubber bushings deliver superior durability for fire apparatus and emergency equipment.

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Mfg., Ltd., the leader in specialty-engineered suspensions, suspension controls and air management products, and a Tier-1 supplier to major heavy-duty commercial truck and fire truck manufacturers, announced the introduction of enhanced severe-duty bushings and torque rods for Air Link suspension systems rated between 46,000 and 52,000 pounds. The new bushings feature a proprietary rubber compound and optimized geometry developed specifically to extend component life in demanding fire apparatus environments.

Beginning with production units delivered after October 31, 2025, all Air Link suspensions within the 46K-52K capacity range will be equipped with the enhanced bushings as standard equipment. Aftermarket bushing and torque rod service kits are available immediately for retrofits and field replacements.

"These enhanced bushings and torque rods represent Link's commitment to addressing real-world performance challenges our customers face in severe-duty applications," said Chris English, managing director, Link Suspensions of Canada. "Through extensive collaboration with industry partners and rigorous validation testing, we've developed a solution that significantly improves durability under the extreme braking, acceleration and articulation events common in fire service operations."

The modified rubber bushing design addresses critical wear patterns observed in intense applications. The double-bonded construction—with rubber bonded directly to both the inner and outer metal surfaces—eliminates bushing friction and substantially reduces wear at all pivot connections. This bonded design maintains optimal clamp load throughout the bushing's service life, improving joint reliability and preserving alignment integrity across all three bushing locations: the axle end connections, the hanger bracket pivot and the walking beam center position.

Link backs the new upgraded bushings with extended warranty coverage—doubled now from one year to two years. This enhanced warranty reflects the company's confidence in the improved design and provides fire departments with reduced lifecycle costs and greater operational reliability.

The new bushings are fully interchangeable with previous designs, maintaining identical form, fit and function. No new training or modified installation procedures are required, ensuring seamless integration for both OEM production and aftermarket service applications. Proper clamp force and use of correct adjoining components remain essential for optimal bushing performance.

The available severe-duty torque rods are engineered for suspensions rated between 46,000 and 60,000 lbs., delivering measurable performance gains while maintaining precise axle positioning during acceleration and braking. Permanently lubricated spherical ball ends eliminate the need to clock ends to prevent rubber windup, and the double-adjustable design allows for exact length adjustments without shims. Combined with new bushing technology, the advanced rod design enhances pivot connection integrity, extends bushing life and reduces maintenance requirements—providing a significant advantage for fire departments.

"The demanding nature of fire service requires components that can withstand extreme duty cycles while maintaining performance," added English. "These severe-duty bushings and torque rods deliver the durability fire departments need with the serviceability they expect from Link products."

Link is currently developing severe-duty bushings for Air Link suspensions rated at 60,000 pounds and above, targeted for introduction in early 2026.

Link products are available and can be ordered through Link's nationwide network of dealers. For more information on Link products, or to find a dealer, please call (800) 222-6283 or visit https://www.linkmfg.com/dealers.

To access high-resolution images of Link's severe-duty bushings and torque rods, please visit https://www.linkmfg.com/news/2025/air-link-redline.

About Link Mfg., Ltd.

Link develops and manufactures a variety of suspensions, suspension controls and specialty air management products, engineered to address the unique needs of commercial vehicle, trailer, motorcoach, transit bus, shuttle bus, recreational vehicle and specialty vehicle markets. Link is the worldwide leader in heavy-duty truck cab air suspensions, marketed under the brand name Cabmate. The company is also a leading innovator in vehicle air management and dynamic air suspension control technologies, marketed under the brand names SmartValve, Smart Air Management Systems (SAMS) and Road Optimized Innovations (ROI). With manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada and distribution in Europe, Link is an IATF 16949– and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS)-certified company whose primary products include cab, auxiliary and chassis suspensions, including heavy vocational, off-highway and air suspension management technologies. Link also manufactures specialty products, such as Cat's Eye-brand tire pressure monitoring and equalization systems, ramps and other products designed to enhance the productivity of commercial vehicles. For more information on how Link is driven to outperform, visit https://www.linkmfg.com.

