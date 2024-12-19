Link Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with EasyVote Solutions

Link Labs integrates its cutting-edge, real-time asset tracking system into EasyVote's Election Management Platform for streamlining election processes

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Labs , a global leader in IoT location services technology that provides visibility of distributed assets in real time, today announced a new strategic partnership with EasyVote Solutions , a provider of software-as-a-service applications that streamline the processes behind running successful elections. By integrating Link Labs' cutting-edge asset tracking system for election equipment and personnel into EasyVote's election management platform that is trusted by 27 states, election officials can now manage tasks, poll workers, campaign finance and more with unprecedented precision and efficiency.

"Our partnership with EasyVote Solutions promises to make the entire election process smoother, faster and more secure than ever before," said Jennifer Halstead, President & COO of Link Labs. "We are addressing a fundamental need for greater security, efficiency and transparency in elections. This partnership means that election officials can confidently monitor and manage every aspect of the process, from equipment to personnel, ultimately protecting the democratic process in the 27 states where EasyVote's platform is used."

"Our partnership with Link Labs offers elections jurisdictions a robust process-oriented asset management system coupled with a best-in-class GPS tracking solution," said Ron Davis, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer with EasyVote Solutions. "There has never been a greater need for a complete software and hardware chain of custody solution that ensures security of voting equipment. We are excited about the opportunity to work together and deliver this to our customers."

Link Labs' asset tracking system enhances the transparency and accountability of in-person and mail-in voting processes. It makes every step of the electoral process secure and transparent by providing real-time visibility and comprehensive audit trails that ensure the traceability of equipment and personnel for any election size. Designed for county and local governments, the comprehensive system integrates Link Labs' Supertag and AirFinder Ultra technologies. The scalable system, proven to streamline operations, minimize errors and reduce lawsuits, has been successfully deployed to more than 10 U.S. counties since Dec. 2021.

With seamless indoor/outdoor tracking, Link Labs' system aids voting processes through tracking election equipment, tracking the workflow of sensitive data, and monitoring permanent drop boxes. The platform offers several enhancements that further bolster trust and operational efficiency in the electoral process, including measuring workflows and identifying problems early, proving processes are being followed, and reducing risk of litigation.

For more information about Link Labs' asset tracking system for elections, visit https://www.link-labs.com/elections-asset-tracking-solutions .

About Link Labs

Link Labs is the global leader in IoT location services technology, providing real-time enterprise asset visibility for distributed assets. With over 30 patents in the United States alone, we track over 2 billion unique IoT location, condition, and behavior monitoring events per month. Our solutions are designed to be both affordable and impactful, providing real-time visibility for each entity's unique asset tracking needs. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ .

About EasyVote Solutions

EasyVote Solutions provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that streamline the processes behind running successful elections. Our customers are city, county and state elections offices currently located in 27 states across the US. Our customers find that the EasyVote Election Management Platform excels at the following; reducing the time to perform election tasks, improving communication and accuracy between election officials and workers; and providing data, enabling election officials to make intelligent, informed decisions. For more information, visit https://www.easyvotesolutions.com .

