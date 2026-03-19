Link Labs Assets Now Tracked Globally Through Hubble Network

Bluetooth® LE Tags Now Report Location and Sensor Data Beyond the Facility Through Hubble's Global Gateway Network

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Labs, a leader in enterprise asset tracking solutions, today announced a partnership with Hubble Network that allows Bluetooth® LE tags to continue reporting asset location and sensor data beyond Link Labs-enabled onsite locations and SuperTag Hub. Hubble's global network of more than 90 million terrestrial gateways detects Link Labs tags in transit, between sites, and in the field.

Link Labs' AirFinder platform tracks assets across warehouses, hospitals, construction sites, and operational yards. Link Labs' SuperTag device acts as a local hub, detecting nearby Bluetooth® LE tags and reporting their location and sensor data back to the AirFinder platform. The Hubble partnership extends that same detection beyond facility walls and leashing with the SuperTag to wherever the Bluetooth® LE tags may go. Asset data collected through Hubble will feed directly into the AirFinder platform, giving customers a single view across on-site and off-site assets.

The combined solution serves construction, logistics, field services, and multi-site enterprises where assets regularly move off-site. Customers track equipment between job sites, monitor pallets and shipments in transit, and receive sensor data from high-value assets wherever they operate.

"Enterprises increasingly need asset visibility that doesn't stop at the facility door," said Jennifer Halstead, CEO of Link Labs. "With Hubble's global gateway network, our customers track assets from warehouse to job site to transit with no changes to their existing tags or workflows."

Key benefits:

Continuous tracking on-site and off-site

on-site and off-site Global coverage via Hubble's 90 million+ terrestrial gateways

via Hubble's 90 million+ terrestrial gateways Unified visibility through AirFinder with direct integration into existing operational platforms

with direct integration into existing operational platforms Lower device cost: no GPS or cellular hardware in the tag

no GPS or cellular hardware in the tag Lower operating cost: no SIM cards, data plans, or carrier fees

no SIM cards, data plans, or carrier fees Real-time sensor data alongside asset location tracking

Extended connectivity through Hubble's network is available to Link Labs customers today. Contact [email protected] or visit link-labs.com to learn more.

About Link Labs

Link Labs is the global leader in IoT location services technology, providing real-time enterprise asset visibility for distributed assets. With over 30 patents in the United States alone, we track over 2 billion unique IoT location, condition, and behavior monitoring events per month. Our solutions are designed to be both affordable and impactful, providing real-time visibility for each entity's unique asset tracking needs. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.

About Hubble Network

Founded in 2021, Hubble Network operates a global network of more than 90 million terrestrial Bluetooth® gateways, with satellite connectivity expanding coverage to remote and off-grid environments. For more information, visit hubble.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Halstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Link Labs