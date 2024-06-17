Link Launches Production of Improved LB20 Loading Ramp Design

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Mfg., Ltd., the leading U.S. manufacturer of lightweight folding aluminum ramps, announced that it will begin production of the newly redesigned LB20 ramps on June 17th. Customers can begin ordering the nine new LB20 models through certified Link dealers on that date.

In February 2024, Link publicized that their LB20 ramps had been reengineered to significantly improve installation time, operational functionality, and the end-user experience. Seven of the nine ramps each feature two pull-style, gas-spring-assist lifting mechanisms, which provide considerable lift assistance, equating to reduced exertion and lifting force required by users. All models come with Link's wheel kit as a standard feature, which allows ramps to deploy and retract smoothly on a wide variety of surface angles and materials.

"Link is eager to begin production on the safety focused LB20 design," said Lynn Blake, senior account manager for Link Mfg. "The light-weight design paired with the gas-spring-assist feature and wheel kit makes the ramps easier than ever to deploy and stow, which is ideal for workers of every age and capability."

Link ramps are designed for use in a wide variety of applications, with dimensions ranging from 30 to 47 inches wide. The nine ramps are engineered to comfortably accommodate standard hand trucks and other cargo transporters, as well as most forms of wheeled equipment. Link's bifold ramp lengths vary from 72 to 126 inches for use in a variety of locations, from city streets to open lots.

LB20 ramps are and have always been designed for reliability and durability, using extruded high-strength aluminum. The new offering of nine LB20 sizes provides an option for virtually any application.

"Link Ramps are designed to provide easy access to equipment and cargo without the need for the maintenance and costs associated with liftgates and cranes," said Blake. "Our ramps are often more practical and cost effective than other options. Upfitter customers tell us that our ramps often outlast more than one vehicle, making them a worthwhile investment for their customers' businesses."

The LB20 ramp can be ordered through Link's nationwide network of Ramp dealers. For more information on Link ramps, please call (800) 222-6283.

About Link Mfg., Ltd.

Link develops and manufactures a variety of suspensions, suspension controls and specialty products, engineered to address the unique needs of commercial and specialty vehicle markets.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Link Manufacturing, Ltd.