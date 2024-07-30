Link Milestone: Manufacturing 2 Millionth Mechanical Height Control

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Mfg., Ltd., the leader in specialty engineered suspensions, suspension controls and specialty products announced a major milestone in the company's history: production of its two millionth mechanical height control valve in Sioux Center. Link acquired its suspension control product lines and relocated production to Sioux Center in 2021, after expanding their local manufacturing capabilities. In May of 2023, Link produced their millionth height control valve, displaying a rapid ramp up in production capacity over the first two years.

"This major achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented employees," said Jim Huls, president of Link. "I'm extremely proud of their commitment to quality, our customers and each other. This milestone supports our goal to make Link a really healthy organization that is great to work for, do business with and to own."

Mechanical and Electronic Height Control Valve production is located in the newest of 4 manufacturing plants at Link's Sioux Center headquarters. Each Link height control valve is tested to the highest quality standards and manufactured with proven materials to provide consistent, high-quality performance to every customer. Link builds close to 70,000 mechanical suspension control valves per month and has streamlined production to provide our best service to customers and business partners.

The Product Engineering behind mechanical height control valves is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Link's Suspension Controls Engineering Center. With expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering, software development and testing, this team leads Link's development of advanced controls used in medium- and heavy-duty truck, tractor, trailer, motorcoach, transit bus, shuttle bus, recreational vehicle and specialty vehicle markets.

Link develops and manufactures a variety of suspensions, suspension controls and specialty products, engineered to address the unique needs of commercial vehicle, trailer, and specialty vehicle markets. Link is the leader in heavy-duty truck cab air suspensions marketed under the brand name Cabmate. The company is also a leading innovator in vehicle air management and dynamic air suspension control technologies marketed under the brand names SmartValve and Road Optimized Innovations (ROI). Link Mfg., Ltd., is an IATF 16949– and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS)–certified company. Link also manufactures specialty products such tire pressure monitoring and equalization systems, ramps and other products designed to enhance the productivity of commercial vehicles.

