LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Strong Third Quarter 2025 Earnings and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Strong Core Earnings Growth Trend Continues. Net income grew in the third quarter of 2025 to $7.8 million, compared to $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income was $11.0 million 1 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.8 million 1 for the second quarter of 2025 and $9.4 million 1 for the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a linked quarterly increase of $1.2 million or 12.07% . Annualized return on average assets was 1.04% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.05% for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income grew in the third quarter of 2025 to $7.8 million, compared to $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a linked quarterly increase of $1.2 million or 12.07% Annualized return on average assets was 1.04% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.05% for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024. 16.92% Year over Year Increase in Tangible Book Value. Book value per share increased to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 compared to $7.96 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.15 1 at September 30, 2025 compared to $5.92 1 at June 30, 2025 and $5.26 1 at September 30, 2024

Book value per share increased to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 compared to $7.96 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.15 at September 30, 2025 compared to $5.92 at June 30, 2025 and $5.26 at September 30, 2024 Total Deposits Increase 8.62% from Prior Quarter End. Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $2.67 billion compared to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $211.7 million or 34.19% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $329.7 million 2 or 18.75% annualized, adjusting for the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") and change in brokered deposits.

Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $2.67 billion compared to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $211.7 million or 34.19% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $329.7 million or 18.75% annualized, adjusting for the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") and change in brokered deposits. Quality Commercial Loan Growth. Total loans at September 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $100.4 million or 16.90% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $207.4 million 2 or 11.81% annualized excluding the impact of the Branch Sale.

Total loans at September 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $100.4 million or 16.90% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $207.4 million or 11.81% annualized excluding the impact of the Branch Sale. Disciplined Expense Management. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $18.2 million with an efficiency ratio of 62.25%, compared to $18.1 million of noninterest expense with an efficiency ratio of 64.79% for the second quarter of 2025, and $18.5 million of noninterest expense with an efficiency ratio of 66.71% in the third quarter of 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations.

"We are pleased to announce another strong quarter of record core earnings accompanied by robust growth in core deposits and quality loans that position us well for a strong finish to 2025 and increasing momentum into the new year," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Each of our markets are contributing to these results and we are proud of the exceptional performance of our teams as they navigate through the current environment."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $26.4 million compared to $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.75% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80% for the second quarter of 2025, and 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was impacted by the strong growth in core deposits and timing on loan fundings, resulting in higher average cash of $190.6 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 compared to $114.3 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The spread on interest rates was stable quarter over quarter as the average loan yield increased from 6.22% for the second quarter of 2025 to 6.26% for the third quarter of 2025, while the cost of funds increased from 2.31% for the second quarter of 2025 to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2025. Interest income from purchase accounting accretion during the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $71 thousand more than that recognized in the second quarter of 2025 and $636 thousand less than the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Year-over-year, noninterest income increased $125 thousand from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $18.2 million compared to $18.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $18.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense increased slightly from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in employee health insurance costs.

Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.7% compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0% and $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.2%.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $3.12 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $2.89 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2025 totaled $2.67 billion and $2.43 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.46 billion and $2.33 billion, respectively at June 30, 2025 and $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected within liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.

Total loans at September 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $100.4 million, with the majority of the growth in commercial loans. Year-to-date, total loans have increased $207.4 million2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 11.81% annualized. Total commercial loan commitments originated in the third quarter of 2025 were $235.9 million with funded balances of $177.4 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the third quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $1.2 million with an average outstanding funded balance of $924 thousand. Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $2.67 billion compared to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $211.7 million or 34.19% annualized. This robust growth reflected a continued focus on core deposit generation, particularly from commercial relationships, and included strong inflows into interest checking accounts from professional services clients and money market accounts from commercial clients. Year-to-date, total deposits have increased $329.7 million2 from December 31, 2024, or 18.75%, adjusting for the impact of the Branch Sale and change in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $640.1 million at September 30, 2025, slightly down from $646.7 million at June 30, 2025. Brokered deposits remained flat at $75.0 million at each quarter end. Average deposits increased $159.4 million from $2.34 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $2.50 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents were $194.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $155.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $166.1 million at December 31, 2024. As a result of the Company's strong core deposit growth, excess cash was redeployed into purchases of available for sale securities with balances of $267.9 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $169.6 million at June 30, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased to $305.5 million at September 30, 2025 from $298.0 million at June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of a $5.1 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 compared to $7.96 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 compared to $5.921 at June 30, 2025 and $5.261 at September 30, 2024, representing 16.92% growth year over year.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure. 2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2025, after recording a $344 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase in provision was primarily related to commercial loan growth during the third quarter of 2025.

Delinquencies improved over the prior quarter, as loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2025 were $4.73 million, representing 0.19% of total loans compared to $14.5 million or 0.62% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and $2.9 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets increased slightly to $24.6 million, representing 0.79% of total assets, compared to $21.9 million, representing 0.76% of total assets at June 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily related to one commercial loan secured by a perfected first lien on real estate that is properly margined.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $25.3 million, or 1.03% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared to $24.7 million, or 1.05% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming assets was 102.90% at September 30, 2025, compared to 112.68% at June 30, 2025.

The Company recorded $300 thousand in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $40 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The charge-off was due to one loan which previously had a specific allocated reserve.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.31% and 11.39% respectively, at September 30, 2025, compared to 12.43% and 11.51%, respectively, at June 30, 2025 and 11.44% and 10.62%, respectively, at September 30, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.55%1 at September 30, 2025 compared to 7.89%1 at June 30, 2025 and 7.02%1 at September 30, 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation, tariffs and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 15,321

$ 15,319

$ 14,830

$ 13,834

$ 15,295 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

178,832

139,764

205,352

152,266

175,937 Cash and cash equivalents

194,153

155,083

220,182

166,100

191,232 Securities available for sale, at fair value

267,930

169,569

159,183

145,590

149,315 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

26,595

26,809

27,662

31,508

34,155 Loans receivable, gross

2,456,977

2,356,609

2,273,941

2,255,749

2,215,868 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(25,342)

(24,651)

(26,619)

(26,435)

(26,542) Loans receivable, net

2,431,635

2,331,958

2,247,322

2,229,314

2,189,326 Investments in restricted bank stock

4,791

4,821

4,780

5,209

4,904 Premises and equipment, net

15,822

15,861

17,920

18,029

17,623 Right-of-Use Asset – premises

15,632

15,410

14,537

14,913

14,150 Bank-owned life insurance

53,263

52,943

52,507

52,079

51,646 Goodwill and other intangible assets

75,213

76,296

77,379

79,761

80,924 Deferred tax asset

15,925

16,474

16,729

18,866

21,662 Assets held for sale

—

—

—

94,146

104,660 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

22,334

21,330

23,288

23,263

20,344 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,123,293

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 640,100

$ 646,654

$ 646,002

$ 658,646

$ 658,473 Interest bearing

2,027,999

1,809,755

1,787,692

1,701,936

1,714,179 Total deposits

2,668,099

2,456,409

2,433,694

2,360,582

2,372,652 Long-term borrowings

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000 Short-term borrowings

—

—

—

10,000

— Note payable

—

—

559

565

572 Subordinated debt

62,255

62,279

62,129

61,984

61,843 Lease liabilities

15,965

15,740

15,284

15,666

14,911 Liabilities held for sale

—

—

—

93,777

94,228 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

31,517

14,128

15,757

15,983

18,382 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,817,836

2,588,556

2,567,423

2,598,557

2,602,588 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

370

370

370

370

370 Surplus

265,637

265,293

264,871

264,449

264,059 Retained earnings

42,157

37,107

32,507

19,947

15,147 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,707)

(4,772)

(3,682)

(4,545)

(2,223) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

305,457

297,998

294,066

280,221

277,353 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,123,293

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941 Common shares outstanding

37,447,026

37,441,879

37,377,342

37,370,917

37,361,560

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME



















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 37,755

$ 36,032

$ 36,856

$ 110,828

$ 109,093 Other

4,269

3,294

3,338

10,664

9,325 Total interest and dividend income

42,024

39,326

40,194

121,492

118,418 INTEREST EXPENSE



















Deposits

13,677

12,467

13,292

38,501

38,210 Other Borrowings

950

931

949

2,867

2,967 Subordinated Debt

1,011

979

972

2,958

2,892 Total interest expense

15,638

14,377

15,213

44,326

44,069 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

26,386

24,949

24,981

77,166

74,349 Provision for credit losses

1,003

344

84

1,575

125 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,383

24,605

24,897

75,591

74,224 NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,120

1,056

1,052

3,237

2,697 Bank-owned life insurance

463

436

430

1,327

1,199 Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities

—

—

—

—

4 Gain on sale of loans

156

128

138

361

200 Gain on sale of branches

—

—

—

11,093

— Other

1,066

1,313

1,060

2,977

2,167 Total noninterest income

2,805

2,933

2,680

18,995

6,267 NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and employee benefits

10,513

10,252

9,855

31,921

30,914 Occupancy

1,356

1,308

1,440

4,128

4,577 Equipment and data processing

2,063

2,052

1,640

6,158

5,290 Professional fees

593

728

763

1,808

2,299 FDIC insurance and supervisory fees

439

537

812

1,575

1,709 Intangible amortization

1,083

1,083

1,205

3,250

3,615 Merger & restructuring expenses

—

16

171

57

858 Advertising

128

176

163

448

505 Other

1,996

1,913

2,403

6,549

6,834 Total noninterest expense

18,171

18,065

18,452

55,894

56,601 Income before income tax expense

10,017

9,473

9,125

38,692

23,890 Income tax expense

2,178

2,086

2,030

8,123

5,265 NET INCOME

$ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

$ 30,569

$ 18,625





















EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.82

$ 0.50 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.82

$ 0.50 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,



















BASIC

37,192,313

37,136,851

36,983,637

37,146,280

36,972,127 DILUTED

37,335,646

37,244,008

37,090,111

37,257,831

37,061,512

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 Operating Highlights

















Net Income $ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

$ 30,569

$ 18,625 Net Interest Income 26,386

24,949

24,981

77,166

74,349 Provision for Credit Losses 1,003

344

84

1,575

125 Non-Interest Income 2,805

2,933

2,680

18,995

6,267 Non-Interest Expense 18,171

18,065

18,452

55,894

56,601 Earnings per Share, Basic 0.21

0.20

0.19

0.82

0.50 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.21

0.20

0.20

0.61

0.52 Earnings per Share, Diluted 0.21

0.20

0.19

0.82

0.50 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.21

0.20

0.19

0.61

0.52



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.75 %

3.80 %

3.82 %

3.82 %

3.89 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 1.04 %

1.05 %

1.00 %

1.41 %

0.90 % Adjusted ROA2 1.04 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

1.05 %

0.93 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 10.33 %

10.04 %

10.30 %

13.93 %

9.20 % Adjusted ROE2 10.33 %

10.06 %

10.50 %

10.32 %

9.53 % Efficiency Ratio 62.25 %

64.79 %

66.71 %

58.13 %

70.21 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 62.25 %

64.73 %

66.09 %

64.61 %

69.15 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.37 %

0.42 %

0.38 %

0.88 %

0.30 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.42 %

2.57 %

2.61 %

2.59 %

2.73 %









































9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 3,123,293

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941 Loans Receivable, Net 2,431,635

2,331,958

2,247,322

2,229,314

2,189,326



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 640,100

646,654

646,002

658,646

658,473 Interest-bearing Deposits 2,027,999

1,809,755

1,787,692

1,701,936

1,714,179 Total Deposits $ 2,668,099

$ 2,456,409

$ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582

$ 2,372,652



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 12.31 %

12.43 %

12.61 %

11.55 %

11.44 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 11.39 %

11.51 %

11.71 %

10.74 %

10.62 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 11.39 %

11.51 %

11.71 %

10.74 %

10.62 % Leverage Ratio1 9.95 %

10.34 %

10.02 %

9.49 %

9.41 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 7.55 %

7.89 %

7.78 %

7.16 %

7.02 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 6.15

$ 5.92

$ 5.80

$ 5.36

$ 5.26



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 24,627

$ 21,877

$ 26,041

$ 17,173

$ 17,378 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.79 %

0.76 %

0.91 %

0.60 %

0.60 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 1.00 %

0.93 %

1.15 %

0.76 %

0.78 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 25,342

$ 24,651

$ 26,619

$ 26,435

$ 26,542 ACLL to Total Loans 1.03 %

1.05 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

1.20 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 102.90 %

112.68 %

102.22 %

153.93 %

152.73 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries)(6) $ 300

$ 40

$ 81

$ 252

$ (28)



(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (6) - Charge offs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 do not include the impact of a settlement of a purchase credit deteriorated loan ("PCD") that resulted in a net decrease to the allowance of $2.0 million, which was covered by a specific reserve established on this PCD loan at the time of acquisition.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 190,584

$ 1,893

3.94 %

$ 114,383

$ 1,296

4.51 % Securities























Taxable (1)

162,865

2,089

5.09 %

133,443

1,683

5.02 % Tax-Exempt

42,763

363

3.37 %

42,800

453

4.21 % Total Securities

205,628

2,452

4.73 %

176,243

2,136

4.82 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

396,212

4,345

4.35 %

290,626

3,432

4.70 % Total Loans (3)

2,393,119

37,755

6.26 %

2,313,228

36,856

6.34 % Total Earning Assets

2,789,331

42,100

5.99 %

2,603,854

40,288

6.16 % Other Assets

194,442









208,407







Total Assets

$ 2,983,773









$ 2,812,261







Interest bearing demand

$ 592,572

3,498

2.34 %

$ 497,100

2,902

2.32 % Money market demand

635,450

3,985

2.49 %

580,766

3,396

2.33 % Time deposits

623,505

6,194

3.94 %

613,402

6,993

4.54 % Total Borrowings

153,493

1,961

5.07 %

153,699

1,922

4.97 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,005,020

15,638

3.09 %

1,844,967

15,213

3.28 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

646,608









659,825







Total Cost of Funds

2,651,628

15,638

2.34 %

2,504,792

15,213

2.42 % Other Liabilities

31,044









33,534







Total Liabilities

2,682,672









2,538,326







Shareholders' Equity

301,101









273,935







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,983,773









$ 2,812,261







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





26,462

2.90 %





25,075

2.88 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(76)









(94)



Net Interest Income





$ 26,386









$ 24,981



Net Interest Margin









3.75 %









3.82 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 190,584

$ 1,893

3.94 %

$ 114,315

$ 1,097

3.85 % Securities























Taxable (1)

162,865

2,089

5.09 %

152,185

1,819

4.79 % Tax-Exempt

42,763

363

3.37 %

42,688

478

4.49 % Total Securities

205,628

2,452

4.73 %

194,873

2,297

4.73 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

396,212

4,345

4.35 %

309,188

3,394

4.40 % Total Loans (3)

2,393,119

37,755

6.26 %

2,324,897

36,032

6.22 % Total Earning Assets

2,789,331

42,100

5.99 %

2,634,085

39,426

6.00 % Other Assets

194,442









183,156







Total Assets

$ 2,983,773









$ 2,817,241







Interest bearing demand

$ 592,572

3,498

2.34 %

$ 547,177

3,207

2.35 % Money market demand

635,450

3,985

2.49 %

553,294

3,099

2.25 % Time deposits

623,505

6,194

3.94 %

609,322

6,161

4.06 % Total Borrowings

153,493

1,961

5.07 %

152,668

1,910

5.02 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,005,020

15,638

3.09 %

1,862,461

14,377

3.10 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

646,608









628,962







Total Cost of Funds

2,651,628

15,638

2.34 %

2,491,423

14,377

2.31 % Other Liabilities

31,044









30,815







Total Liabilities

2,682,672









2,522,238







Shareholders' Equity

301,101









295,003







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,983,773









$ 2,817,241







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





26,462

2.90 %





25,049

2.90 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(76)









(100)



Net Interest Income





$ 26,386









$ 24,949



Net Interest Margin









3.75 %









3.80 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 138,531

$ 3,962

3.82 %

$ 106,334

$ 3,590

4.51 % Securities























Taxable (1)

155,818

5,657

4.85 %

125,264

4,666

4.98 % Tax-Exempt

43,142

1,323

4.10 %

42,606

1,353

4.24 % Total Securities

198,960

6,980

4.69 %

167,870

6,019

4.79 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

337,491

10,942

4.33 %

274,204

9,609

4.68 % Total Loans (3)

2,360,524

110,828

6.28 %

2,279,378

109,093

6.39 % Total Earning Assets

2,698,015

121,770

6.03 %

2,553,582

118,702

6.21 % Other Assets

192,203









210,962







Total Assets

$ 2,890,218









$ 2,764,544







Interest bearing demand

$ 564,320

$ 9,753

2.31 %

$ 458,184

$ 7,301

2.13 % Money market demand

584,401

10,021

2.29 %

582,998

9,841

2.25 % Time deposits

623,723

18,727

4.01 %

621,881

21,068

4.53 % Total Borrowings

151,403

5,825

5.14 %

147,557

5,859

5.30 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,923,847

44,326

3.08 %

1,810,620

44,069

3.25 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits

641,967









650,384







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,565,814

$ 44,326

2.31 %

$ 2,461,004

$ 44,069

2.39 % Other Liabilities

31,092









33,086







Total Liabilities

$ 2,596,906









$ 2,494,090







Shareholders' Equity

$ 293,312









$ 270,454







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,890,218









$ 2,764,544







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





77,444

2.95 %





74,633

2.96 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(278)









(284)



Net Interest Income





$ 77,166









$ 74,349



Net Interest Margin









3.82 %









3.89 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 62,098

$ 61,996

$ 66,684

$ 67,741

$ 65,166 Construction loans

155,542

140,976

136,421

158,296

175,373 Commercial & industrial loans

266,765

259,877

257,302

252,163

241,597 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

236,534

231,469

215,916

217,331

212,444 Owner occupied

522,674

502,515

472,895

493,906

500,643 Non-owner occupied

730,740

681,521

645,793

658,615

626,030 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

377,226

375,879

378,420

399,476

400,869 Second liens and lines of credit

84,395

81,194

79,905

78,410

73,591 Consumer and other loans

17,645

17,525

17,097

17,087

17,498 Municipal loans

2,816

2,917

3,012

3,886

4,296



2,456,435

2,355,869

2,273,445

2,346,911

2,317,507 Deferred costs

542

740

496

645

634 Total loans receivable

2,456,977

2,356,609

2,273,941

2,347,556

2,318,141 Less: Loans held for sale

—

—

—

91,807

102,273 Loans Held for Investment

$ 2,456,977

$ 2,356,609

$ 2,273,941

$ 2,255,749

$ 2,215,868

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)









(In Thousands)





September 30,

2025 Total Loans at September 30, 2025





$ 2,456,977 Total Loans at December 31, 2024





2,347,556 Year-to-date Change





109,421 Net Book Value of Loans Sold





97,952 Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale





207,373 Annualized Growth Rate





11.81 %

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)





September 30, 2025



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 11,257

$ 322

$ 11,579



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

50,731

(2,761)

47,970



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

209,168

(1,120)

208,048



Other securities

341

(8)

333







$ 271,497

$ (3,567)

$ 267,930

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 12,250

$ (651)

$ 11,599

$ (387) Structured mortgage-backed securities

14,732

(307)

14,425

—



$ 26,982

$ (958)

$ 26,024

$ (387)





















December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 13,017

$ 56

$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

51,254

(4,053)

47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

88,289

(3,506)

84,783



Other securities

542

(9)

533







$ 153,102

$ (7,512)

$ 145,590

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,250

$ (984)

$ 14,266

$ (459) Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,717

(699)

16,018

—



$ 31,967

$ (1,683)

$ 30,284

$ (459)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 640,100

$ 646,654

$ 646,002

$ 686,510

$ 687,536 Demand, interest-bearing

677,496

576,050

577,170

537,546

547,099 Money market and savings

656,727

580,143

553,240

553,807

585,395 Time deposits, $250 and over

201,648

177,897

166,441

167,165

169,616 Time deposits, other

417,128

400,665

387,226

405,493

401,976 Brokered deposits

75,000

75,000

103,615

103,615

75,000



2,668,099

2,456,409

2,433,694

2,454,136

2,466,622 Less: Deposits held for sale

—

—

—

93,554

93,970 Total deposits

$ 2,668,099

$ 2,456,409

$ 2,433,694

$ 2,360,582

$ 2,372,652











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 646,608

$ 628,962

$ 649,440

$ 665,276

$ 659,825 Demand, interest-bearing

592,572

547,177

545,475

537,856

497,100 Money market and savings

635,450

553,294

555,663

567,593

580,766 Time deposits

599,048

575,205

576,366

568,615

560,815 Brokered deposits

24,457

34,117

56,283

38,616

52,587 Total deposits

$ 2,498,135

$ 2,338,755

$ 2,383,227

$ 2,377,956

$ 2,351,093



Balances in table above include deposits held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Total Deposit Growth Calculation Adjusting for Branch Sale and Change in Brokered Deposits (Unaudited)









(In Thousands)





September 30, 2025 Total Deposits at September 30, 2025





$ 2,668,099 Less: Brokered Deposits at September 30, 2025





(75,000) Total Core Deposits at September 30, 2025





$ 2,593,099









Total Deposits at December 31, 2024





$ 2,454,136 Less: Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2024





(103,615) Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2024





$ 2,350,521









Year-to-date Change in Core Deposits





242,578 Net Book Value of Deposits Sold





87,086 Quarterly Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale





329,664 Annualized Growth Rate





18.75 %

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 Net income

$ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

$ 30,569

$ 18,625 Average assets

2,983,773

2,817,241

2,812,261

2,890,218

2,764,544 Return on average assets (annualized)

1.04 %

1.05 %

1.00 %

1.41 %

0.90 % Net income

$ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

30,569

18,625 Gain on sale of branches

—

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual

—

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual

—

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(84)

— Net losses on sale of securities

—

—

—

—

(4) Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

—

1 Merger & restructuring expenses

—

16

171

57

858 Tax effect(1)

—

(4)

(36)

(13)

(180) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,839

$ 7,399

$ 7,230

$ 22,639

19,300 Average assets

$ 2,983,773

$ 2,817,241

$ 2,812,261

$ 2,890,218

2,764,544 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

1.04 %

1.05 %

1.02 %

1.05 %

0.93 %



(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 Net income

$ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

$ 30,569

$ 18,625 Average shareholders' equity

301,101

295,003

273,935

293,312

270,454 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

10.33 %

10.04 %

10.30 %

13.93 %

9.20 % Net income

$ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

$ 30,569

$ 18,625 Gain on sale of branches

—

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual

—

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual

—

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

(84)

— Merger & restructuring expenses

—

16

171

57

858 Tax effect(1)

—

(4)

(36)

(13)

(180) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

—

—

—

—

(4) Tax effect(1)

—

—

—

—

1 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,839

$ 7,399

$ 7,230

$ 22,639

$ 19,300 Average shareholders' equity

$ 301,101

$ 295,003

$ 273,935

$ 293,312

$ 270,454 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP)

10.33 %

10.06 %

10.50 %

10.32 %

9.53 %



(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024 Tangible Common Equity



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 305,457

$ 297,998

$ 294,066

$ 280,221

$ 277,353 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806) Other intangible assets

(16,407)

(17,490)

(18,573)

(20,955)

(22,118) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 230,244

$ 221,702

$ 216,687

$ 200,460

$ 196,429 Common shares outstanding

37,447,026

37,441,879

37,377,342

37,370,917

37,361,560 Book value per common share

$ 8.16

$ 7.96

$ 7.87

$ 7.50

$ 7.42 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 6.15

$ 5.92

$ 5.80

$ 5.36

$ 5.26 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 3,123,293

$ 2,886,554

$ 2,861,489

$ 2,878,778

$ 2,879,941 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806) Other intangible assets

(16,407)

(17,490)

(18,573)

(20,955)

(22,118) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,048,080

$ 2,810,258

$ 2,784,110

$ 2,799,017

$ 2,799,017 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (Non-GAAP)

7.55 %

7.89 %

7.78 %

7.16 %

7.02 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 62.25 %

64.79 %

66.71 %

58.13 %

70.21 % Net interest income $ 26,386

$ 24,949

$ 24,981

$ 77,166

$ 74,349 Noninterest income 2,805

2,933

2,680

18,995

6,267 Less: Gain on sale of branches —

—

—

(11,093)

— Less: net gains (losses) on sale of securities —

—

—

—

(4) Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 29,191

27,882

27,661

85,068

80,612 Total noninterest expense 18,171

18,065

18,452

55,894

56,601 Less: Merger & restructuring expenses —

16

171

57

858 Less: Transaction bonus accrual —

—

—

490

— Less: Board restructuring accrual —

—

—

381

— Adjusted non-interest expense $ 18,171

$ 18,049

$ 18,281

$ 54,966

$ 55,743 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 62.25 %

64.73 %

66.09 %

64.61 %

69.15 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

$ 30,569

$ 18,625 Gain on sale of branches —

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual —

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual —

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(84)

— Net (gains) losses on sale of securities —

—

—

—

(4) Tax effect(1) —

—

—

—

1 Merger & restructuring expenses —

16

171

57

858 Tax effect(1) —

(4)

(36)

(13)

(180) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,839

7,399

7,230

22,639

19,300 Income tax expense 2,178

2,086

2,030

8,123

5,265 Provision for credit losses 1,003

344

84

1,575

125 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income -

4

36

(2,235)

179 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,020

$ 9,833

$ 9,380

$ 30,102

$ 24,869



(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.82

$ 0.50 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.82

$ 0.50 Net Income $ 7,839

$ 7,387

$ 7,095

$ 30,569

$ 18,625 Gain on sale of branches —

—

—

(11,093)

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

2,440

— Transaction bonus accrual —

—

—

490

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(108)

— Board restructuring accrual —

—

—

381

— Tax effect(1) —

—

—

(84)

— Merger & restructuring expenses —

16

171

57

858 Tax effect(1) —

(4)

(36)

(13)

(180) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities —

—

—

—

(4) Tax effect(1) —

—

—

—

1 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,839

$ 7,399

$ 7,230

$ 22,639

$ 19,300 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.61

$ 0.52 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.61

$ 0.52



(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

