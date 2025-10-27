LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Strong Third Quarter 2025 Earnings and Declares Dividend

LINKBANCORP, Inc.

Oct 27, 2025, 16:10 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank"), reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Strong Core Earnings Growth Trend Continues. Net income grew in the third quarter of 2025 to $7.8 million, compared to $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income was $11.0 million1 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.8 million1 for the second quarter of 2025 and $9.4 million1 for the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a linked quarterly increase of $1.2 million or 12.07%. Annualized return on average assets was 1.04% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.05% for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • 16.92% Year over Year Increase in Tangible Book Value. Book value per share increased to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 compared to $7.96 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 compared to $5.921 at June 30, 2025 and $5.261 at September 30, 2024
  • Total Deposits Increase 8.62% from Prior Quarter End. Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $2.67 billion compared to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $211.7 million or 34.19% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $329.7 million2 or 18.75% annualized, adjusting for the impact of the sale of banking operations and branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") and change in brokered deposits.
  • Quality Commercial Loan Growth. Total loans at September 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing a quarterly increase of $100.4 million or 16.90% annualized and a year-to-date increase of $207.4 million2 or 11.81% annualized excluding the impact of the Branch Sale.
  • Disciplined Expense Management. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $18.2 million with an efficiency ratio of 62.25%, compared to $18.1 million of noninterest expense with an efficiency ratio of 64.79% for the second quarter of 2025, and $18.5 million of noninterest expense with an efficiency ratio of 66.71% in the third quarter of 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations. 

"We are pleased to announce another strong quarter of record core earnings accompanied by robust growth in core deposits and quality loans that position us well for a strong finish to 2025 and increasing momentum into the new year," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Each of our markets are contributing to these results and we are proud of the exceptional performance of our teams as they navigate through the current environment."

Income Statement
 Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $26.4 million compared to $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.75% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80% for the second quarter of 2025, and 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was impacted by the strong growth in core deposits and timing on loan fundings, resulting in higher average cash of $190.6 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 compared to $114.3 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The spread on interest rates was stable quarter over quarter as the average loan yield increased from 6.22% for the second quarter of 2025 to 6.26% for the third quarter of 2025, while the cost of funds increased from 2.31% for the second quarter of 2025 to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2025. Interest income from purchase accounting accretion during the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $71 thousand more than that recognized in the second quarter of 2025 and $636 thousand less than the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Year-over-year, noninterest income increased $125 thousand from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $18.2 million compared to $18.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $18.5 million for the third quarter of 2024.  Noninterest expense increased slightly from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in employee health insurance costs.

Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.7% compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0% and $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.2%.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet
 Total assets were $3.12 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $2.89 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024.  Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2025 totaled $2.67 billion and $2.43 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.46 billion and $2.33 billion, respectively at June 30, 2025 and $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024.  Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected within liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.

Total loans at September 30, 2025 were $2.46 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $100.4 million, with the majority of the growth in commercial loans. Year-to-date, total loans have increased $207.4 million2 from December 31, 2024, excluding the impact of the Branch Sale, or 11.81% annualized. Total commercial loan commitments originated in the third quarter of 2025 were $235.9 million with funded balances of $177.4 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the third quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $1.2 million with an average outstanding funded balance of $924 thousand. Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $2.67 billion compared to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $211.7 million or 34.19% annualized. This robust growth reflected a continued focus on core deposit generation, particularly from commercial relationships, and included strong inflows into interest checking accounts from professional services clients and money market accounts from commercial clients. Year-to-date, total deposits have increased $329.7 million2 from December 31, 2024, or 18.75%, adjusting for the impact of the Branch Sale and change in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $640.1 million at September 30, 2025, slightly down from $646.7 million at June 30, 2025. Brokered deposits remained flat at $75.0 million at each quarter end. Average deposits increased $159.4 million from $2.34 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $2.50 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents were $194.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $155.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $166.1 million at December 31, 2024.  As a result of the Company's strong core deposit growth, excess cash was redeployed into purchases of available for sale securities with balances of $267.9 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $169.6 million at June 30, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased to $305.5 million at September 30, 2025 from $298.0 million at June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of a $5.1 million increase in retained earnings.  Book value per share increased to $8.16 at September 30, 2025 compared to $7.96 at June 30, 2025.  Tangible book value per share increased to $6.151 at September 30, 2025 compared to $5.921 at June 30, 2025 and $5.261 at September 30, 2024, representing 16.92% growth year over year.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for total loan and deposit growth reconciliations.

Asset Quality
 The Company recorded a $1.0 million provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2025, after recording a $344 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase in provision was primarily related to commercial loan growth during the third quarter of 2025.

Delinquencies improved over the prior quarter, as loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2025 were $4.73 million, representing 0.19% of total loans compared to $14.5 million or 0.62% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and $2.9 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets increased slightly to $24.6 million, representing 0.79% of total assets, compared to $21.9 million, representing 0.76% of total assets at June 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily related to one commercial loan secured by a perfected first lien on real estate that is properly margined.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $25.3 million, or 1.03% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared to $24.7 million, or 1.05% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2025.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming assets was 102.90% at September 30, 2025, compared to 112.68% at June 30, 2025.

The Company recorded $300 thousand in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $40 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The charge-off was due to one loan which previously had a specific allocated reserve. 

Capital
 The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.31% and 11.39% respectively, at September 30, 2025, compared to 12.43% and 11.51%, respectively, at June 30, 2025 and 11.44% and 10.62%, respectively, at September 30, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.55%1 at September 30, 2025 compared to 7.89%1 at June 30, 2025 and 7.02%1 at September 30, 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation, tariffs and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)




September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$          15,321


$         15,319


$           14,830


$         13,834


$          15,295

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


178,832


139,764


205,352


152,266


175,937

Cash and cash equivalents


194,153


155,083


220,182


166,100


191,232

Securities available for sale, at fair value


267,930


169,569


159,183


145,590


149,315

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses


26,595


26,809


27,662


31,508


34,155

Loans receivable, gross


2,456,977


2,356,609


2,273,941


2,255,749


2,215,868

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(25,342)


(24,651)


(26,619)


(26,435)


(26,542)

Loans receivable, net


2,431,635


2,331,958


2,247,322


2,229,314


2,189,326

Investments in restricted bank stock


4,791


4,821


4,780


5,209


4,904

Premises and equipment, net


15,822


15,861


17,920


18,029


17,623

Right-of-Use Asset – premises


15,632


15,410


14,537


14,913


14,150

Bank-owned life insurance


53,263


52,943


52,507


52,079


51,646

Goodwill and other intangible assets


75,213


76,296


77,379


79,761


80,924

Deferred tax asset


15,925


16,474


16,729


18,866


21,662

Assets held for sale





94,146


104,660

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


22,334


21,330


23,288


23,263


20,344

TOTAL ASSETS


$     3,123,293


$    2,886,554


$      2,861,489


$    2,878,778


$     2,879,941

LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing


$        640,100


$       646,654


$         646,002


$       658,646


$        658,473

Interest bearing


2,027,999


1,809,755


1,787,692


1,701,936


1,714,179

Total deposits


2,668,099


2,456,409


2,433,694


2,360,582


2,372,652

Long-term borrowings


40,000


40,000


40,000


40,000


40,000

Short-term borrowings





10,000


Note payable




559


565


572

Subordinated debt


62,255


62,279


62,129


61,984


61,843

Lease liabilities


15,965


15,740


15,284


15,666


14,911

Liabilities held for sale





93,777


94,228

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


31,517


14,128


15,757


15,983


18,382

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,817,836


2,588,556


2,567,423


2,598,557


2,602,588

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock






Common stock


370


370


370


370


370

Surplus


265,637


265,293


264,871


264,449


264,059

Retained earnings


42,157


37,107


32,507


19,947


15,147

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,707)


(4,772)


(3,682)


(4,545)


(2,223)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


305,457


297,998


294,066


280,221


277,353

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$      3,123,293


$    2,886,554


$      2,861,489


$    2,878,778


$     2,879,941

Common shares outstanding


37,447,026


37,441,879


37,377,342


37,370,917


37,361,560

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



9/30/2025


6/30/2025


9/30/2024


9/30/2025


9/30/2024

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans receivable, including fees


$       37,755


$       36,032


$       36,856


$     110,828


$     109,093

Other


4,269


3,294


3,338


10,664


9,325

Total interest and dividend income


42,024


39,326


40,194


121,492


118,418

INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits


13,677


12,467


13,292


38,501


38,210

Other Borrowings


950


931


949


2,867


2,967

Subordinated Debt


1,011


979


972


2,958


2,892

Total interest expense


15,638


14,377


15,213


44,326


44,069

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


26,386


24,949


24,981


77,166


74,349

Provision for credit losses


1,003


344


84


1,575


125

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


25,383


24,605


24,897


75,591


74,224

NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts


1,120


1,056


1,052


3,237


2,697

Bank-owned life insurance


463


436


430


1,327


1,199

Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities






4

Gain on sale of loans


156


128


138


361


200

Gain on sale of branches





11,093


Other


1,066


1,313


1,060


2,977


2,167

Total noninterest income


2,805


2,933


2,680


18,995


6,267

NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits


10,513


10,252


9,855


31,921


30,914

Occupancy


1,356


1,308


1,440


4,128


4,577

Equipment and data processing


2,063


2,052


1,640


6,158


5,290

Professional fees


593


728


763


1,808


2,299

FDIC insurance and supervisory fees


439


537


812


1,575


1,709

Intangible amortization


1,083


1,083


1,205


3,250


3,615

Merger & restructuring expenses



16


171


57


858

Advertising


128


176


163


448


505

Other


1,996


1,913


2,403


6,549


6,834

Total noninterest expense


18,171


18,065


18,452


55,894


56,601

Income before income tax expense 


10,017


9,473


9,125


38,692


23,890

Income tax expense


2,178


2,086


2,030


8,123


5,265

NET  INCOME


$         7,839


$         7,387


$         7,095


$       30,569


$       18,625












EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC


$           0.21


$           0.20


$           0.19


$           0.82


$           0.50

 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED


$           0.21


$           0.20


$           0.19


$           0.82


$           0.50

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,











BASIC


37,192,313


37,136,851


36,983,637


37,146,280


36,972,127

DILUTED


37,335,646


37,244,008


37,090,111


37,257,831


37,061,512

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2025


6/30/2025


9/30/2024


9/30/2025


9/30/2024

Operating Highlights










Net Income

$        7,839


$        7,387


$        7,095


$      30,569


$      18,625

Net Interest Income

26,386


24,949


24,981


77,166


74,349

Provision for Credit Losses

1,003


344


84


1,575


125

Non-Interest Income

2,805


2,933


2,680


18,995


6,267

Non-Interest Expense

18,171


18,065


18,452


55,894


56,601

Earnings per Share, Basic

0.21


0.20


0.19


0.82


0.50

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.21


0.20


0.20


0.61


0.52

Earnings per Share, Diluted

0.21


0.20


0.19


0.82


0.50

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.21


0.20


0.19


0.61


0.52











Selected Operating Ratios










Net Interest Margin

3.75 %


3.80 %


3.82 %


3.82 %


3.89 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

1.04 %


1.05 %


1.00 %


1.41 %


0.90 %

Adjusted ROA2

1.04 %


1.05 %


1.02 %


1.05 %


0.93 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

10.33 %


10.04 %


10.30 %


13.93 %


9.20 %

Adjusted ROE2

10.33 %


10.06 %


10.50 %


10.32 %


9.53 %

Efficiency Ratio

62.25 %


64.79 %


66.71 %


58.13 %


70.21 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

62.25 %


64.73 %


66.09 %


64.61 %


69.15 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.37 %


0.42 %


0.38 %


0.88 %


0.30 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.42 %


2.57 %


2.61 %


2.59 %


2.73 %






















9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024

Financial Condition Data










Total Assets

$ 3,123,293


$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


$ 2,879,941

Loans Receivable, Net

2,431,635


2,331,958


2,247,322


2,229,314


2,189,326











     Noninterest-bearing Deposits

640,100


646,654


646,002


658,646


658,473

     Interest-bearing Deposits

2,027,999


1,809,755


1,787,692


1,701,936


1,714,179

Total Deposits

$ 2,668,099


$ 2,456,409


$ 2,433,694


$ 2,360,582


$ 2,372,652











Selected Balance Sheet Ratios










Total Capital Ratio1

12.31 %


12.43 %


12.61 %


11.55 %


11.44 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

11.39 %


11.51 %


11.71 %


10.74 %


10.62 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

11.39 %


11.51 %


11.71 %


10.74 %


10.62 %

Leverage Ratio1

9.95 %


10.34 %


10.02 %


9.49 %


9.41 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

7.55 %


7.89 %


7.78 %


7.16 %


7.02 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$          6.15


$          5.92


$          5.80


$          5.36


$          5.26











Asset Quality Data










Non-performing Assets

$      24,627


$      21,877


$      26,041


$      17,173


$      17,378

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.79 %


0.76 %


0.91 %


0.60 %


0.60 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

1.00 %


0.93 %


1.15 %


0.76 %


0.78 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$      25,342


$      24,651


$      26,619


$      26,435


$      26,542

ACLL to Total Loans

1.03 %


1.05 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


1.20 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

102.90 %


112.68 %


102.22 %


153.93 %


152.73 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)(6)

$           300


$             40


$             81


$           252


$           (28)


(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(6) - Charge offs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 do not include the impact of a settlement of a purchase credit deteriorated loan ("PCD") that resulted in a net decrease to the allowance of $2.0 million, which was covered by a specific reserve established on this PCD loan at the time of acquisition.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2025


2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$       190,584


$     1,893


3.94 %


$       114,383


$     1,296


4.51 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


162,865


2,089


5.09 %


133,443


1,683


5.02 %

Tax-Exempt


42,763


363


3.37 %


42,800


453


4.21 %

Total Securities


205,628


2,452


4.73 %


176,243


2,136


4.82 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


396,212


4,345


4.35 %


290,626


3,432


4.70 %

Total Loans (3)


2,393,119


37,755


6.26 %


2,313,228


36,856


6.34 %

Total Earning Assets


2,789,331


42,100


5.99 %


2,603,854


40,288


6.16 %

Other Assets


194,442






208,407





Total Assets


$    2,983,773






$    2,812,261





Interest bearing demand


$       592,572


3,498


2.34 %


$       497,100


2,902


2.32 %

Money market demand


635,450


3,985


2.49 %


580,766


3,396


2.33 %

Time deposits


623,505


6,194


3.94 %


613,402


6,993


4.54 %

Total Borrowings


153,493


1,961


5.07 %


153,699


1,922


4.97 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


2,005,020


15,638


3.09 %


1,844,967


15,213


3.28 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


646,608






659,825





Total Cost of Funds


2,651,628


15,638


2.34 %


2,504,792


15,213


2.42 %

Other Liabilities


31,044






33,534





Total Liabilities


2,682,672






2,538,326





Shareholders' Equity


301,101






273,935





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$    2,983,773






$    2,812,261





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




26,462


2.90 %




25,075


2.88 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(76)






(94)



Net Interest Income




$   26,386






$   24,981



Net Interest Margin






3.75 %






3.82 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$        190,584


$      1,893


3.94 %


$        114,315


$      1,097


3.85 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


162,865


2,089


5.09 %


152,185


1,819


4.79 %

Tax-Exempt


42,763


363


3.37 %


42,688


478


4.49 %

Total Securities


205,628


2,452


4.73 %


194,873


2,297


4.73 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


396,212


4,345


4.35 %


309,188


3,394


4.40 %

Total Loans (3)


2,393,119


37,755


6.26 %


2,324,897


36,032


6.22 %

Total Earning Assets


2,789,331


42,100


5.99 %


2,634,085


39,426


6.00 %

Other Assets


194,442






183,156





Total Assets


$     2,983,773






$     2,817,241





Interest bearing demand


$        592,572


3,498


2.34 %


$        547,177


3,207


2.35 %

Money market demand


635,450


3,985


2.49 %


553,294


3,099


2.25 %

Time deposits


623,505


6,194


3.94 %


609,322


6,161


4.06 %

Total Borrowings


153,493


1,961


5.07 %


152,668


1,910


5.02 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


2,005,020


15,638


3.09 %


1,862,461


14,377


3.10 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


646,608






628,962





Total Cost of Funds


2,651,628


15,638


2.34 %


2,491,423


14,377


2.31 %

Other Liabilities


31,044






30,815





Total Liabilities


2,682,672






2,522,238





Shareholders' Equity


301,101






295,003





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$     2,983,773






$     2,817,241





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




26,462


2.90 %




25,049


2.90 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(76)






(100)



Net Interest Income




$    26,386






$    24,949



Net Interest Margin






3.75 %






3.80 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025


2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$       138,531


$      3,962


3.82 %


$       106,334


$      3,590


4.51 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


155,818


5,657


4.85 %


125,264


4,666


4.98 %

Tax-Exempt


43,142


1,323


4.10 %


42,606


1,353


4.24 %

Total Securities


198,960


6,980


4.69 %


167,870


6,019


4.79 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


337,491


10,942


4.33 %


274,204


9,609


4.68 %

Total Loans (3)


2,360,524


110,828


6.28 %


2,279,378


109,093


6.39 %

Total Earning Assets


2,698,015


121,770


6.03 %


2,553,582


118,702


6.21 %

Other Assets


192,203






210,962





Total Assets


$    2,890,218






$    2,764,544





Interest bearing demand


$       564,320


$      9,753


2.31 %


$       458,184


$      7,301


2.13 %

Money market demand


584,401


10,021


2.29 %


582,998


9,841


2.25 %

Time deposits


623,723


18,727


4.01 %


621,881


21,068


4.53 %

Total Borrowings


151,403


5,825


5.14 %


147,557


5,859


5.30 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,923,847


44,326


3.08 %


1,810,620


44,069


3.25 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits


641,967






650,384





Total Cost of Funds


$    2,565,814


$    44,326


2.31 %


$    2,461,004


$    44,069


2.39 %

Other Liabilities


31,092






33,086





Total Liabilities


$    2,596,906






$    2,494,090





Shareholders' Equity


$       293,312






$       270,454





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$    2,890,218






$    2,764,544





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




77,444


2.95 %




74,633


2.96 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(278)






(284)



Net Interest Income




$    77,166






$    74,349



Net Interest Margin






3.82 %






3.89 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

 Agriculture and farmland loans 


$           62,098


$           61,996


$         66,684


$          67,741


$           65,166

 Construction loans 


155,542


140,976


136,421


158,296


175,373

 Commercial & industrial loans 


266,765


259,877


257,302


252,163


241,597

 Commercial real estate loans 











      Multifamily 


236,534


231,469


215,916


217,331


212,444

      Owner occupied 


522,674


502,515


472,895


493,906


500,643

      Non-owner occupied 


730,740


681,521


645,793


658,615


626,030

 Residential real estate loans 











      First liens 


377,226


375,879


378,420


399,476


400,869

      Second liens and lines of credit 


84,395


81,194


79,905


78,410


73,591

 Consumer and other loans 


17,645


17,525


17,097


17,087


17,498

 Municipal loans 


2,816


2,917


3,012


3,886


4,296



2,456,435


2,355,869


2,273,445


2,346,911


2,317,507

Deferred costs


542


740


496


645


634

Total loans receivable


2,456,977


2,356,609


2,273,941


2,347,556


2,318,141

Less: Loans held for sale





91,807


102,273

Loans Held for Investment


$      2,456,977


$      2,356,609


$   2,273,941


$     2,255,749


$      2,215,868

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Growth Calculation Excluding Branch Sale (Unaudited)






(In Thousands)




September 30,
2025

 Total Loans at September 30, 2025 




$      2,456,977

 Total Loans at December 31, 2024 




2,347,556

 Year-to-date Change 




109,421

 Net Book Value of Loans Sold 




97,952

 Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale 




207,373

 Annualized Growth Rate 




11.81 %

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)




September 30, 2025



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$     11,257


$                  322


$     11,579



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


50,731


(2,761)


47,970



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


209,168


(1,120)


208,048



Other securities


341


(8)


333





$   271,497


$             (3,567)


$   267,930














 Amortized
Cost 


 Net Unrealized Losses 


 Fair Value 


 Allowance for
Credit Losses 

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$     12,250


$                (651)


$     11,599


$              (387)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


14,732


(307)


14,425




$     26,982


$                (958)


$     26,024


$              (387)












December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









US Government Agency securities


$     13,017


$                    56


$     13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


51,254


(4,053)


47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


88,289


(3,506)


84,783



Other securities


542


(9)


533





$   153,102


$             (7,512)


$   145,590














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$     15,250


$                (984)


$     14,266


$              (459)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


16,717


(699)


16,018




$     31,967


$             (1,683)


$     30,284


$              (459)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$                        640,100


$           646,654


$        646,002


$              686,510


$             687,536

Demand, interest-bearing


677,496


576,050


577,170


537,546


547,099

Money market and savings


656,727


580,143


553,240


553,807


585,395

Time deposits, $250 and over


201,648


177,897


166,441


167,165


169,616

Time deposits, other


417,128


400,665


387,226


405,493


401,976

Brokered deposits


75,000


75,000


103,615


103,615


75,000



2,668,099


2,456,409


2,433,694


2,454,136


2,466,622

Less: Deposits held for sale





93,554


93,970

Total deposits  


$                     2,668,099


$        2,456,409


$    2,433,694


$          2,360,582


$         2,372,652























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$                        646,608


$           628,962


$       649,440


$             665,276


$            659,825

Demand, interest-bearing


592,572


547,177


545,475


537,856


497,100

Money market and savings


635,450


553,294


555,663


567,593


580,766

Time deposits


599,048


575,205


576,366


568,615


560,815

Brokered deposits


24,457


34,117


56,283


38,616


52,587

Total deposits  


$                     2,498,135


$        2,338,755


$    2,383,227


$          2,377,956


$         2,351,093


Balances in table above include deposits held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Total Deposit Growth Calculation Adjusting for Branch Sale and Change in Brokered Deposits (Unaudited)






(In Thousands)




September 30, 2025

 Total Deposits at September 30, 2025 




$           2,668,099

 Less:  Brokered Deposits at September 30, 2025 




(75,000)

 Total Core Deposits at September 30, 2025 




$           2,593,099






 Total Deposits at December 31, 2024 




$           2,454,136

 Less:  Brokered Deposits at December 31, 2024 




(103,615)

 Total Core Deposits at December 31, 2024 




$           2,350,521






 Year-to-date Change in Core Deposits 




242,578

 Net Book Value of Deposits Sold 




87,086

 Quarterly Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale 




329,664

 Annualized Growth Rate 




18.75 %

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets



For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


9/30/2024


9/30/2025


9/30/2024

Net income


$         7,839


$         7,387


$         7,095


$       30,569


$     18,625

Average assets


2,983,773


2,817,241


2,812,261


2,890,218


2,764,544

Return on average assets (annualized)


1.04 %


1.05 %


1.00 %


1.41 %


0.90 %

Net income


$         7,839


$         7,387


$         7,095


30,569


18,625

Gain on sale of branches





(11,093)


Tax effect(1)





2,440


Transaction bonus accrual





490


Tax effect(1)





(108)


Board restructuring accrual





381


Tax effect(1)





(84)


Net losses on sale of securities






(4)

Tax effect(1)






1

Merger & restructuring expenses



16


171


57


858

Tax effect(1)



(4)


(36)


(13)


(180)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$         7,839


$         7,399


$         7,230


$       22,639


19,300

Average assets


$  2,983,773


$  2,817,241


$  2,812,261


$  2,890,218


2,764,544

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)


1.04 %


1.05 %


1.02 %


1.05 %


0.93 %


(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


9/30/2024


9/30/2025


9/30/2024

Net income


$      7,839


$      7,387


$      7,095


$    30,569


$    18,625

Average shareholders' equity


301,101


295,003


273,935


293,312


270,454

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)


10.33 %


10.04 %


10.30 %


13.93 %


9.20 %

Net income


$      7,839


$      7,387


$      7,095


$    30,569


$    18,625

Gain on sale of branches





(11,093)


Tax effect(1)





2,440


Transaction bonus accrual





490


Tax effect(1)





(108)


Board restructuring accrual





381


Tax effect(1)





(84)


Merger & restructuring expenses



16


171


57


858

Tax effect(1)



(4)


(36)


(13)


(180)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities






(4)

Tax effect(1)






1

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$      7,839


$      7,399


$      7,230


$    22,639


$    19,300

Average shareholders' equity


$  301,101


$  295,003


$  273,935


$  293,312


$  270,454

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)


10.33 %


10.06 %


10.50 %


10.32 %


9.53 %


(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024

Tangible Common Equity











Total shareholders' equity 


$        305,457


$    297,998


$    294,066


$    280,221


$    277,353

Adjustments:











Goodwill 


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)

Other intangible assets 


(16,407)


(17,490)


(18,573)


(20,955)


(22,118)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$        230,244


$    221,702


$    216,687


$    200,460


$    196,429

Common shares outstanding 


37,447,026


37,441,879


37,377,342


37,370,917


37,361,560

Book value per common share 


$              8.16


$          7.96


$          7.87


$          7.50


$          7.42

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$              6.15


$          5.92


$          5.80


$          5.36


$          5.26

Tangible Assets











Total assets 


$     3,123,293


$ 2,886,554


$ 2,861,489


$ 2,878,778


$ 2,879,941

Adjustments:











Goodwill 


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)


(58,806)

Other intangible assets 


(16,407)


(17,490)


(18,573)


(20,955)


(22,118)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


$     3,048,080


$ 2,810,258


$ 2,784,110


$ 2,799,017


$ 2,799,017

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (Non-GAAP)


7.55 %


7.89 %


7.78 %


7.16 %


7.02 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025


6/30/2025


9/30/2024


9/30/2025


9/30/2024

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

62.25 %


64.79 %


66.71 %


58.13 %


70.21 %

Net interest income 

$              26,386


$    24,949


$    24,981


$    77,166


$    74,349

Noninterest income 

2,805


2,933


2,680


18,995


6,267

Less: Gain on sale of branches




(11,093)


Less: net gains (losses) on sale of securities 





(4)

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

29,191


27,882


27,661


85,068


80,612

Total noninterest expense 

18,171


18,065


18,452


55,894


56,601

Less: Merger & restructuring expenses


16


171


57


858

Less: Transaction bonus accrual




490


Less: Board restructuring accrual




381


Adjusted non-interest expense

$              18,171


$    18,049


$    18,281


$    54,966


$    55,743

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

62.25 %


64.73 %


66.09 %


64.61 %


69.15 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2025


6/30/2025


9/30/2024


9/30/2025


9/30/2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$           7,839


$      7,387


$      7,095


$    30,569


$    18,625

Gain on sale of branches




(11,093)


Tax effect(1)




2,440


Transaction bonus accrual




490


Tax effect(1)




(108)


Board restructuring accrual




381


Tax effect(1)




(84)


Net (gains) losses on sale of securities





(4)

Tax effect(1)





1

Merger & restructuring expenses


16


171


57


858

Tax effect(1)


(4)


(36)


(13)


(180)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

7,839


7,399


7,230


22,639


19,300

Income tax expense

2,178


2,086


2,030


8,123


5,265

 Provision for credit losses

1,003


344


84


1,575


125

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

-


4


36


(2,235)


179

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$         11,020


$      9,833


$      9,380


$    30,102


$    24,869


(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2025


6/30/2025


9/30/2024


9/30/2025


9/30/2024

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic

$        0.21


$        0.20


$        0.19


$        0.82


$        0.50

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$        0.21


$        0.20


$        0.19


$        0.82


$        0.50

Net Income

$      7,839


$      7,387


$      7,095


$    30,569


$    18,625

Gain on sale of branches




(11,093)


Tax effect(1)




2,440


Transaction bonus accrual




490


Tax effect(1)




(108)


Board restructuring accrual




381


Tax effect(1)




(84)


Merger & restructuring expenses


16


171


57


858

Tax effect(1)


(4)


(36)


(13)


(180)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities





(4)

Tax effect(1)





1

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$      7,839


$      7,399


$      7,230


$    22,639


$    19,300

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$        0.21


$        0.20


$        0.20


$        0.61


$        0.52

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$        0.21


$        0.20


$        0.19


$        0.61


$        0.52


(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 21% for all other periods

