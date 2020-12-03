SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkcard launched its new Marketing Products Suite that empowers marketing teams with simple-to-use tools that are easy and lightning-fast to use to turn your business cards, email signatures, mobile landing pages, and loyalty programs into a quality lead conversion tool. Its self-managed marketing suite empowers marketers to create, design, manage, personalize, and quickly deploy new marketing initiatives.

Linkcard.app Launches its new Marketing Suite for Lead Generation (PRNewsfoto/Linkcard)

Linkcard.app understands the challenge around lead generation in general and the need for quality leads in particular, the marketing suite main benefits are:

To transform your employee interactions into a sales engine by capturing new leads every time your employee interacts with the outside world;

by capturing new leads every time your employee interacts with the outside world; To put your marketing on auto-pilot by letting your employees do the marketing for you by generating leads right from their inbox in their daily communications;

by letting your employees do the marketing for you by generating leads right from their inbox in their daily communications; To share all your important content in one link wherever your prospects are;

wherever your prospects are; To grow your customer base from the inside out, by treating your customers and employees to rewards and then watch them transform into an exponential sales power.

"We're incredibly proud to introduce Linkcard's new marketing suite to the world today," says Roni Grosfeld, Co-founder of Linkcard. "Essential technologies that help us capture quality leads are antiquated. At Linkcard, we believe there's immense opportunity to digitally transform and facilitate how marketing teams deploy solutions for capturing quality leads, and we're just getting started."

About Linkcard

Linkcard develops simple, lightning-fast-to-deploy, and impactful marketing tools conceived for the modern-age company and a mobile-born user.

