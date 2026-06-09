LinkConnect Innovations, LLC Launches with a Foundational Patent Portfolio from Nokia & Alcatel-Lucent

WACO, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkConnect Innovations, LLC launched today with a foundational patent portfolio exceeding 1,000 US, European, and Asian assets from Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent, spanning critical network hardware and software technologies.

Proven Leadership

Aaric Eisenstein, a veteran in the patent community with expertise in IP strategy and licensing, serves as the company's CEO. LinkConnect is backed by leading global asset managers.

Eisenstein stated, "LinkConnect is the dream opportunity to provide companies with the rights to IP that is core to their business. We have the IP assets, the team, and the financial backing that only rarely come together. Our business model is predicated on a reasonable, businesslike approach that aims for rational resolutions and minimized transaction friction. Respect, both for our licensees and shareholders, is at the root of everything we do."

Strategic Partnership and Licensing Strategy

LinkConnect is working with top-tier US and European law firms to identify and license foundational IP to companies in diverse technical fields. The company is also in discussions with strategic partners for asset divestitures to optimize portfolio value.

About LinkConnect Innovations, LLC

LinkConnect Innovations, LLC is a patent partnership and licensing firm headquartered in Waco, TX, that owns a foundational portfolio of over 1,000 patents from Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent. Focused on fair, efficient resolutions in network technologies, LinkConnect drives value through licensing and strategic partnerships. Visit www.linkconnectip.com for more information.

Contact

Aaric Eisenstein

CEO, LinkConnect Innovations, LLC

512-554-3834

[email protected]

SOURCE LinkConnect Innovations