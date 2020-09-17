Linkdood to the Rescue: Amid Potential Shuttering of China-based Messaging Apps Singapore's Linkdood Announces New Global Chat Service for Chinese Speakers

"The potential ban of chat services will have an impact not just on friends and family, but on all businesses who rely on timely, daily communications with clients and customers in China. To ensure friends, family, and colleagues do not lose contact, we have launched a new social software solution, incorporating end-to-end encryption, secure communication, secure video conferencing, message push, sharing, business card-sending and privacy mode. Furthermore, we do not store or keep any user data for business purposes," said Richard Yi, COO of Linkdood Technologies, explained.

"In response to communications uncertainties during such worrying times, particularly during this unprecedented pandemic, our platform has come to rescue. With remote working becoming a global norm, data security becomes a concern for family, relatives, friends, workers, and companies. We always wanted to provide software that is safe, secure, and stable. Now it is a necessity. Therefore, we are proud to introduce the Linkdood Communication Platform," Yi added, "The secure communication solution and customizable remote platform that users can easily control and use anywhere and anytime."

The Linkdood Communication Platform is the first home-grown Singaporean communication platform to offer dual security guarantees, proven to securely support businesses and people working remotely. Now, these benefits will be extended to all families and friends across the U.S.

Users can conveniently download this easy-to-use app by scanning the QR code via the website at https://www.linkdood.com/global.

Established in April 2016 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, Linkdood Technologies is an information technology corporation that provides endpoint protection and data security management.

Linkdood develops solutions for Security Access Management, Behavior Control, Desktop Security Management, Data Security Management, Security Audit Management, Instant Messaging, Network Access, and Email Audit. Linkdood also provides Smart City infrastructure's solution, Big Data solution as well as the Internet of Things (IoT) solution and Blockchain.

Linkdood will continuously develop its products and services to position the company as one of the largest in Southeast Asia. Our roadmap starts with our mission; a company that listens to client needs values innovation in the development and solved customer problems with brilliant simplicity. Our goal is to become a driving force in the software and data security segment in fast-growing emerging markets.

The global website download URL is: https://www.linkdood.com/global

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

