Linked Equipment Announces Record First Half for Company's Cannabis Extraction Labs

PHOENIX, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based Linked Equipment, a designer and manufacturer of portable, custom-engineered extraction laboratories and grow pods for the cannabis industry, announced first-half calendar 2019 results that show a 300% year-over-year increase in contracts for the company's self-contained, code-compliant extraction laboratories compared to 2018.

20 C1D2 extraction lab 45 ft Extraction lab

"We are building and shipping state-of-the-art extraction laboratories to customers in Washington, Florida, Michigan, California, Kansas, Colorado, and for the first time, to an overseas client based in Jamaica," said Linked Equipment Founder and President Mark Pike. "As more states legalize the cultivation of hemp and consumer use of marijuana, such as recently happened in Illinois, we are forecasting continued growth nationally," Pike added. "We are monitoring marijuana's status in other countries to take advantage of additional growth opportunities."

"At the end of the first half of 2018, we had five fully-customized extraction labs under contract," Pike said. "Today, we have contracts to design, build, deliver and install 19 portable laboratories. We forecast sales will increase by 100% by the end of the calendar year," he added.

"Linked Equipment has been offering engineered laboratories since 2015," Pike said. "Since then, our company has perfected our builds into the state-of-the-art labs that are driving our current growth."

Using all-steel storage containers, Linked Equipment builds fully-equipped cannabis extraction and processing units with interlocked electrical and emergency systems that include ignition source controls, gas detection systems, static-free flooring and ventilation for both dilution and extraction fan systems. The company also manufactures storage buildings for flammable chemicals that provide safety, security and compliance.

"We have professionally engineered our containers for Co2, butane, hexane, alcohol, as well as mixed solvents," Mark said. "Our extraction pods are a self-contained, safe and controlled environment for eﬀective cannabis extraction and processing that can be built to code for a C1D2 structure."

The onsite design, engineering and manufacturing capability at Linked Equipment's Phoenix facility combined with the ease of transport of container-based systems means customers get to market faster and at less cost than building or rehabbing brick-and-mortar facilities. "We offer a unique products that resonate with customers across the country and internationally," Pike said. "We believe we are well-positioned to profit exponentially in the rapidly-developing, multi-billion dollar cannabis processing industry."

Linked Equipment launched in 2009 as a pioneer manufacturer of purpose-built commercial facilities from shipping containers and continues to offer a range of products from onsite offices to showers, restroom and kitchens. Since entering the cannabis market in (YEAR), the company's team of industry experts is increasingly recognized as national leaders in supplying efficient, cost-effective and compliant cannabis-processing facilities.

