linked2pay Adds Bill Lodes as Chief Revenue Officer

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- linked2pay, a leading payment software technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Bill Lodes as Chief Revenue Officer. Lodes will be responsible for building a robust sales strategy for our company, including for the integrated solutions market.

"While linked2pay is well known for innovation," says Robert "Jay" McShirley, CEO of linked2pay/Paycosmos. "building a sales organization is a completely different skill set and we recognize that Bill will grow the company's revenue with his vast experience."

"This is a pivotal moment for linked2pay, as the organization looks to expand, our top priority remains to be identifying qualified leaders. Bill's proven success in driving revenue growth is a natural fit for linked2pay in its evolution into an end to end software payment company.

"I am thrilled to have Bill join our leadership team and look forward to drawing from him expertise in developing new business strategies," McShirley said.

Mr. Lodes has over 15 years of leadership experience in payments, most recently, he was Executive Vice President Business Development and Strategy of First American Payment Systems, a Fort Worth based payment company serving over 180,000 merchants throughout North America.

"I am excited to join the linked2pay family, a company I have long admired. I believe the company is well positioned for incredible growth," said Lodes.

About the Company

Linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award winning payments technology solution set. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to manage their payments processing and risk management more easily.

