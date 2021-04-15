Linked2pay Announces Appointment of Tim McKenna to Board of Directors

As an experienced payments industry executive, Tim possesses proven skills in all aspects of go-to-market strategy including sales, operations, and product. His experience includes roles at large, publicly traded companies including Heartland Payment Systems and Global Payments, where after acquisition, his leadership team continued to operate as a U.S. business unit with an entrepreneurial mindset. He's currently Chief Sales Officer at Scottsdale-based payment technology company SoftPoint.

"I've known Tim for many years as a working business partner and I'm pleased to welcome him to our board," said Robert "Jay" McShirley, CEO of linked2pay. "I'm confident that his proven leadership and payments experience will enable linked2pay to continue accelerating the revenue growth that recently earned us a place in the fastest-growing private companies Inc. 5000 California list."

Tim's career in payments began as a sales representative in 2006 and grew to Head of Enterprise Accounts with a team of 50+ and a consolidated P&L of more than $300M. His work with linked2pay as a partner gives him a unique and in-depth understanding of the scope, scale, and capabilities of the platform.

"I'm looking forward to working with Tim as the company continues to grow rapidly by leveraging our platform of digital payments assets," adds Patrick Stone, linked2pay Board Member.

About linked2pay:

Linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award-winning payments technology solution set. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of both integrated & non-integrated solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to manage their payments processing and risk management more easily. Learn more at www.linked2pay.com.

Contact:

Sarah Guckes

(866) 587-8249

[email protected]

https://linked2pay.com

SOURCE linked2pay

Related Links

https://linked2pay.com/

