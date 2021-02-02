Linked2pay Executives Selected for 2021 ETA Committee Appointments
The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) committees bring payment experts together to further the mission of the organization and industry
Feb 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- linked2pay, a leading payment software technology provider, announced the selection of four executives to the Electronic Transaction Association's (ETA) 2021 committees. The executives will participate in leading and developing new strategies, products and services to help achieve ETA's strategic goals for the industry.
2021 ETA Committee Appointments:
- William Lodes - Payment Sales & Strategy
- Sarah Guckes – Member Engagement
- Richard McShirley - Technology
- Kyle Taylor – Risk, Fraud & Security
"Coming out of the pandemic, continued payment innovation and the digital acceleration of business processes will be critical in 2021," said Robert "Jay" McShirley, CEO of linked2pay. "We look forward to partnering with the ETA and our payment industry peers to further evolve solutions and the value we bring to the marketplace."
About linked2pay:
Linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award winning payments technology solution set. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to manage their payments processing and risk management more easily.
Contact:
Sarah Guckes
1 (636) 578-6309
[email protected]
https://linked2pay.com
SOURCE linked2pay