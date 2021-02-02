Linked2pay Executives Selected for 2021 ETA Committee Appointments

Coming out of the pandemic, continued payment innovation and the digital acceleration will be critical. Tweet this

William Lodes - Payment Sales & Strategy

- Payment Sales & Strategy Sarah Guckes – Member Engagement

– Member Engagement Richard McShirley - Technology

- Technology Kyle Taylor – Risk, Fraud & Security

"Coming out of the pandemic, continued payment innovation and the digital acceleration of business processes will be critical in 2021," said Robert "Jay" McShirley, CEO of linked2pay. "We look forward to partnering with the ETA and our payment industry peers to further evolve solutions and the value we bring to the marketplace."

About linked2pay:

Linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award winning payments technology solution set. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to manage their payments processing and risk management more easily.

