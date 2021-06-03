Linked2pay Launches Integrated Payments Solution with PAX Technology Inc.

OXNARD, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- linked2pay, a leading payment software technology provider, has chosen PAX Technology, Inc., a trusted payment solution provider, to deliver an integrated payments solution for ISVs, allowing software developers to quickly and easily integrate card-present payments into their software, leveraging PAX Android terminals.

Single API for Card Present and Card not Present.

In addition to card-present capabilities, linked2pay's ISV software developer tools include APIs to its award-winning platform including credit card, check, ACH, Instant Merchant Settlement and Real-Time Payments. As a pioneer in the industry, linked2pay's Instant Merchant Settlement allows merchants to access their funds in minutes, improving cash flow and strengthening their business.

ISVs can also take advantage of linked2pay's innovative and advanced technology platform, powered by automation, allowing for the onboarding of new merchants in minutes.

As the first and largest payment solution provider to introduce semi-integration and Android payment terminals, PAX Technology was a perfect fit for linked2pay.

"PAX Technology, Inc. allows linked2pay to deliver the latest in smart terminals to our ISV partners. By providing a secure card-present solution, as well as a full suite of payment solutions including semi-integration, into their software, linked2pay together with PAX provides a powerful competitive advantage," said Bill Lodes, Chief Revenue Officer of linked2pay. "ISVs can deliver omnichannel payments enabled by our powerful platform including onboarding automation, risk management tools, the latest in security and Real-Time Payments from one partner, as opposed to multiple providers."

"PAX is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and high-quality solutions for our vast community of partners," said Heather Mlachnik, PAX Technology, Inc. Senior Vice President of Acquiring and ISO Sales. "It is our mission to provide solutions that meet the demands of both businesses and consumers for today, tomorrow, and the future for."

ISVs can access more information about the integrated payment solutions & APIs here: https://linked2pay.com/integrated-payments-apis/.

About linked2pay:



Linked2pay is an easy to utilize, award-winning payments technology solution set. As an innovator in the delivery of payments technology, linked2pay is dedicated to the development of both integrated & non-integrated solutions that securely enable all our business partners and their customers to manage their payments processing and risk management more easily. Learn more at www.linked2pay.com.

About PAX:

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 60 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. Learn more at www.pax.us

Contact:

Bill Lodes, CRO

(866) 587-8249

[email protected]

https://linked2pay.com

SOURCE linked2pay

Related Links

https://linked2pay.com/

