LinkedIn Workforce Report Reveals Number of Workers Moving to SF Almost Halved; National Hiring Remains Strong

Myth busted: San Franciscans aren't actually fleeing to the Midwest – Despite steep housing costs and long commutes, San Francisco is still a net attracter of talent, and cities in the industrial heartland like Chicago , Pittsburgh , Detroit , Minneapolis , St. Louis , and Cleveland are still losing workers to the Bay Area . However, the number of people moving to San Francisco has dropped 41.7% since February 2017 . San Francisco is losing talent to cities where large tech companies have established a growing presence and overall living costs are notably lower, such as Seattle (#1 destination for people leaving San Francisco ), Denver (#4) and Austin (#5), as well as less expensive "commuter towns" further outside the Bay Area , like Sacramento (#3), Stockton (#10), Modesto (#11), Fresno (#13), and Salinas (#14).

Despite steep housing costs and long commutes, is still a net attracter of talent, and cities in the industrial heartland like , , , , , and are still losing workers to the . However, the number of people moving to has dropped 41.7% since . is losing talent to cities where large tech companies have established a growing presence and overall living costs are notably lower, such as (#1 destination for people leaving ), (#4) and (#5), as well as less expensive "commuter towns" further outside the , like (#3), (#10), (#11), (#13), and (#14). Hiring keeps up the pace through March – In March, hiring across the U.S. was 19.3% higher than in March 2017 . Seasonally-adjusted hiring was 3.1% higher in March than in February 2018 .

In March, hiring across the U.S. was 19.3% higher than in . Seasonally-adjusted hiring was 3.1% higher in March than in . Top destinations for grads seeking green jobs – Greensboro -Winston-Salem, Salt Lake City , Las Vegas , and Nashville top a surprising list of cities where hiring for environmental skills like renewable energy has grown the fastest in the last two years.

Read the full National report here. For further commentary or info on the report, contact:.

Hannah Brown , LinkedIn: habrown@linkedin.com

, LinkedIn: habrown@linkedin.com Callum Gibson Durr , Bite for LinkedIn: callum.gibsondurr@biteglobal.com

About the LinkedIn Workforce Report

The LinkedIn Workforce Report is a monthly report on employment trends in the U.S. workforce, divided into two sections: a National section that provides insights into hiring, skills gaps, and migration trends across the United States, and a City section that provides insights into localized employment trends in 20 of the largest U.S. metro areas. Last month's report: https://economicgraph.linkedin.com/resources/linkedin-workforce-report-march-2018

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkedin-workforce-report-reveals-number-of-workers-moving-to-sf-almost-halved-national-hiring-remains-strong-300624834.html

SOURCE LinkedIn