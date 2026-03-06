Linker Finance and Sardine Partner to Deliver Real-Time Fraud Prevention for Community Banks

Integration brings Sardine's device, behavioral and transaction signals into Linker's platform to protect retail and business customers

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Finance , a modular platform purpose-built for community banks, today announced a strategic partnership with Sardine , the leading agentic risk management platform designed to protect companies from financial crime. Through this partnership, Linker Finance will integrate advanced real-time fraud detection into its retail and business banking offerings. The collaboration enables Linker to apply Sardine's device, behavioral and transaction risk signals across deposit account opening, funding, payments and authentication workflows, improving early threat detection, reducing manual review workload and strengthening depositor protection.

The integration focuses on high-risk retail and commercial flows, including deposit account opening and funding, KYC and KYB verification, AML, ACH and wire transactions. By combining Sardine's technology infrastructure signals with Linker's orchestration and customer intelligence controls, banks gain faster, richer insight into risky activity.

"Community banks remain the backbone of local economies, but are often lacking the sophisticated anti-fraud and risk management technologies of major national banks," said Ravi Loganathan, GM of Banking at Sardine . "By integrating Sardine with Linker's retail and business banking workflows, we're giving community institutions enterprise grade protection that will protect their customers and communities with confidence."

"Combining Linker's retail and business banking capabilities with Sardine's advanced risk signals transforms how community banks combat payment and account fraud. By applying Sardine's real-time scoring to check processing, ACH and wire transactions alongside AML monitoring, banks gain faster threat detection and automated response options, which reduces manual review workload for bankers, lets teams prioritize customer relationships and strengthens protection for depositors," said Jorge Garcia, CEO and Co-Founder of Linker Finance.

"As a technology organization, we focus on integrations that are fast, reliable and measurable. Sardine's low-latency APIs and robust device and behavioral signals let us automate risk decisions in real time across retail and commercial flows, improve customer conversion during funding, and significantly reduce manual workload for operations," said Pete Torres, EVP, CIO at Linker Finance.

This partnership delivers:

Real-time risk scoring across deposit account opening and funding to surface suspicious activity earlier.

Device, behavioral and transaction signals to help prevent account takeover and strengthen authentication.

Integrated AML monitoring and sanctions screening embedded in workflows with clear escalation into case management for rapid review.

Automated risk prioritization and decisioning to reduce manual review workload for operations teams.

Faster, more accurate decisions that improve conversion for legitimate customers during account opening and funding.

Centralized risk orchestration that complements existing consortium and rules-based signals with flexible integration across retail and business banking channels.

About Sardine

Sardine is the leading agentic risk management platform designed to protect companies from financial crime. Our integrated solution unifies data across risk teams to detect fraud in real-time and streamline compliance operations. Companies including FIS, GoDaddy, Deel, Checkout, and Brex rely on Sardine to secure and grow trust in their products. Learn more at sardine.ai .

About Linker Finance

Linker Finance is a modular platform that helps community banks grow deposits, streamline commercial onboarding and deliver modern retail and business banking experiences. The Unified Platform includes deposit account opening, business banking workflows, CRM tools, payments and treasury capabilities, and white-label mobile and online customer experiences. For more information, visit linkerfinance.com

