Linker Finance Secures $3.7M Seed Round from Industry Leading Investors to Reimagine Digital Banking Solutions for Community Banks

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Finance, a platform that empowers community banks to take back control of their digital banking experience through a secure and holistic mobile and online digital banking platform, has successfully raised $3.7m in seed financing. The round is led by Ten One Ten Ventures and Chingona Ventures.

Additional participants included investments from Audaz Capital, Techstars, Commerce Ventures, Bank of Brodhead, and Angeles Investors, with support from angel investors including Edrizio de la Cruz, Ahmed Mirza, Michael Olson, and Roberto Medrano.

Our mission at Linker Finance is to transform Community Banks' strong, real-world relationships into exceptional digital customer experiences. -Jorge Garcia Post this Leadership team at Linker Finance

Jorge Garcia founded Linker Finance after experiencing firsthand the challenges of using community banks' digital banking services while expanding one of his ventures. Despite the critical role community banks play in the U.S. economy — funding 80% of agriculture and 60% of small businesses — they struggle to compete with larger financial institutions and fintech companies in the technology aspect.

"Community banks are fundamental to the U.S. economy. Linker Finance brings neobank technology and customer experience to community banks by helping them build a reimagined digital banking platform for their end customers. We have high conviction in Jorge Garcia as the Company's CEO given his background as an experienced founder and his passion for financial innovation," said Samara Hernandez, Founding Partner of Chingona Ventures.

With the new funding, Linker Finance is strategically planning to invest in product development, strategic team growth, and business development initiatives. This investment will drive its expansion and introduce new product features specifically designed for Business and Commercial Banking by Q3 2025.

"I back passionate founders, like Linker Finance's, who are addressing critical issues in our communities, our country, and our planet. When we invest our capital and resources, we join them not only for three (3) months but for their company's entire journey," said Matt Kozlov, Managing Director of Techstars LA, Techstars Healthcare, and Techstars Space.

"My personal experience has shown me how essential community banks are to the U.S. economy. Our mission at Linker Finance is to transform their strong, real-world relationships into exceptional digital customer experiences. By empowering Community Banks to thrive on digital platforms, we can help their small businesses flourish and, in turn, boost the American economy."

"The successful funding round sets the stage for Linker Finance to continue its growth trajectory, build the Business Banking Features and no-code tools, and solidify its position while shaping the future of digital banking solutions for community banks. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Linker Finance is well-positioned to have a lasting impact on the financial industry," said Jorge Garcia.

Jorge Garcia, [email protected], linkerfinance.com

