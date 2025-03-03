Linker Vision Joins Cisco's Ecosystem to Advance AI-Powered Video Analytics with VLM

News provided by

Linker Vision, Corp.

Mar 03, 2025, 02:00 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision is excited to be part of Cisco's Mobility Services Platform ecosystem, alongside industry leaders like Qualcomm and Salesforce, delivering AI-driven video analytics to enhance real-time insights, automated monitoring, and intelligent decision-making.

Linker's VisionAI Platform provides an end-to-end AI pipeline, from data ingestion and model optimization to real-time video processing and AI-driven insights. By leveraging Large Vision Model (LVM) and Vision Language Model (VLM), the platform drives operational efficiency, predictive analytics, and automation, advancing smart cities, smart manufacturing, and smart healthcare for a more connected and intelligent world.

Paul Shieh, CEO of Linker Vision, stated:

"We are thrilled to be part of this growing ecosystem, working alongside industry leaders to drive innovation in AI-powered mobility and infrastructure. Our VLM technology plays a critical role in transforming real-world video data into actionable intelligence, helping businesses and governments enhance safety, efficiency, and operational effectiveness."

For more details on the Mobility Services Platform ecosystem, visit the official blog post here: https://blogs.cisco.com/news

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Linker Vision Showcases GenAI Innovation at GTC 2025: Advancing Sovereign AI with VLM, LVM, and Digital Twin

Linker Vision unveils its latest advancements in Sovereign AI, smart cities, and industrial AI applications at NVIDIA GTC 2025, demonstrating how its ...

Linker Vision Unveils the Future of Smart Cities at CES 2025: Showcasing Innovative VLM and GenAI

Linker Vision revealed its groundbreaking technologies at CES 2025, featuring its latest GenAI Observ platform, VLM (Vision Language Model), and LVM...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics