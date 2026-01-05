Linker Vision Raises US$35 Million Series-A to Accelerate Global AI Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision, a leading AI software platform company specializing in Physical AI and Reasoning AI technologies, today announced the successful close of its US$35 million Series A funding round led by Abico Group, with participation from NVIDIA, Yun-Hsien Enterprise, CIDC Co., Hotung Venture Group, ITIC's Noah GT Fund, ChangHwa Bank Venture, and Yuanta Venture, marking a significant milestone in Linker Vision's mission to accelerate global AI ecosystem development.

Linker Vision Raises US$35M Series-A

Linker Vision's platforms enable large-scale deployment of AI applications for smart cities and smart spaces, including industrial AI, enterprise AI, Telco AI, humanoid robotics, and autonomous services. This strategic investment reinforces Linker Vision's vision to lead the next wave of AI innovation globally.

The funding will be used to:

Expand Linker Vision's global footprint across the United States, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe

Accelerate product development, platform integration, and attract top global talent

About Abico Group

Abico Group, the lead investor in this round, is a well-established Taiwanese conglomerate with over 60 years of experience in manufacturing and strategic investment. The group actively supports startups and global expansion in cutting-edge fields such as robotics and AI, including a strategic stake in Agility Robotics in 2025. Abico is committed to advancing the innovation ecosystem through technology, investment, and sustainability.

