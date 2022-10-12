Linkerd Recognized as Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm's Radar for Service Mesh

The CNCF-graduated, open-source service mesh is ranked with the highest overall value for its security-first, problem-centric approach and commitment to simplicity and reliability

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyant , creator of the widely-used open source Linkerd service mesh and the Buoyant Cloud managed Linkerd service, today announced that Linkerd has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Service Mesh . GigaOm analysts ranked Linkerd with the highest overall value compared to its competitors, recognizing the open-source service mesh for being lightweight and security-first, supporting mission-critical features for cloud-native Kubernetes applications.

"Linkerd continues to grow rapidly due to its commitment to being ultralight, ultrafast, and operationally simple to deploy. The open-source service mesh has been a leader in zero-trust security, introducing a steady stream of critical updates to address the challenges and use cases most prevalent within the community," Ivan McPhee, Senior Industry Analyst at GigaOm said. "Since pioneering the service mesh market in 2016, Linkerd has laid the framework for top-notch observability, reliability, and security for those running Kubernetes applications on both bare metal and in the cloud, minimizing the inherent complexity found in many other service meshes."

These results come on the heels of the company announcing the latest version of the service mesh, Linkerd 2.12 , which introduced an advanced "zero trust" approach to Kubernetes network security with its fine-grained, route-based authorization policies, as well as the introduction of automated Linkerd upgrades to Buoyant Cloud, the company's managed Linkerd service for monitoring, assessing, and validating the health of multiple clusters within an enterprise.

"IT decision-makers in the Kubernetes space are already faced with complex, cloud-native challenges, needless layers of abstraction, and resource-heavy tools weighing them down. Linkerd is the only service mesh to focus on operational simplicity, and that approach has paid off,," said William Morgan, Buoyant CEO and creator of Linkerd. "We are proud that Linkerd has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the fast-growing service mesh market, and will continue to lead the way with new Linkerd versions and Buoyant Cloud updates addressing our community's most urgent needs."

Linkerd consumes 1/10th of the memory and 1/8th of the CPU usage that other well-known, resource-intensive service meshes use. The use of the team's own micro-proxy, Linkerd2-proxy, rather than Envoy, also allows for maximum speed and security of the data plane while optimizing resource consumption.

You can find and download a copy of the GigaOm Radar for Service Mesh at the link here .

To learn more about Linkerd 2.12, and to schedule a demo and a detailed walk-through of the new release, please visit Buoyant's website .

About Buoyant

Buoyant was founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould in 2015 with the mission of making the fundamental tools for reliability and security of software accessible to every engineer in the world. They pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, the open source, open governance service mesh. Today, Buoyant's software powers critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. Buoyant investors include Google Ventures, Benchmark, #ANGELS, A Capital and SV Angel. For more information, visit buoyant.io .

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an open-source, ultralight, ultra-simple service mesh for Kubernetes. Created in 2016, Linkerd was the first service mesh project and the one to introduce the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. Linkerd is hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). For more information, visit linkerd.io .

Media Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Buoyant

[email protected]

SOURCE Buoyant