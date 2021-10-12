LinkGraph Named Best Start-up Agency At U.S. Search Awards

LinkGraph wins U.S. Search Awards' first-ever Best Start-Up Agency award for their SEO services and software. Tweet this

"We're honored to be recognized as U.S. Search Awards' first ever Best Start-Up Agency," says LinkGraph CTO and Founder Manick Bhan. "Hats off to our clients and team because we wouldn't be here without them and their incredible support. This award is a testament to our unbelievably talented and fast-growing team and reflects the hard work they put into client projects and innovating our software tools. To bring home a national award for the agency we've built alongside the best of the best in the industry is extra special."

LinkGraph was also a finalist in the following categories: Best Software Suite for SearchAtlas Software Suite, Best Software Tool for GSC Insights, and Best Low-Budget Campaign for Veil. To see the full list of 2021 U.S. Search Awards winners, visit: https://ussearchawards.com/2021-winners/.

About LinkGraph

LinkGraph crafts marketing solutions for a digital world with cutting-edge SEO software and white-glove agency services. With specializations in technical SEO, link building, paid media management, and conversion rate optimization, their data-driven mindset transforms websites into conversion machines. From tech start-ups and small businesses to enterprise-level organizations, they help brands of all sizes crush their growth and revenue goals. For more information, visit https://linkgraph.io/.

