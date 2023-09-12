LinkGuard™ CyberCloak™ Capabilities Successfully Defend Against External Threats in DOE/NREL Testing for the Energy Sector

News provided by

Blue Ridge Networks

12 Sep, 2023, 17:42 ET

 CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) selected Blue Ridge Networks' LinkGuard cybersecurity solution to be tested in the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator (CECA) Cohort 1. Blue Ridge Networks gained professional evaluation experience in a realistic environment against some of the most urgent cybersecurity challenges facing the modern energy grid.

Continue Reading

Blue Ridge Networks was one of only three companies selected from numerous applicants for this rigorous months-long evaluation. "The testing and results are particularly timely, given the recent alert issued by the U.S. National Security Agency on recent attacks to critical infrastructures (attributed to a nation-state actor), and reported by resources such as Reuters, MSN, and others," said John Higginbotham, CEO of Blue Ridge Networks, Inc.

Blue Ridge Networks would like to thank DOE and NREL for the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of our LinkGuard solution and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Duke Energy, and Xcel Energy for sponsoring the technical assessment. "The testing validates our LinkGuard CyberCloak capabilities can prevent an outside attack and confirms the benefits that our federal and commercial customers have been realizing for several years," said Mark Palomba, Chief Commercial Officer.

The purpose of this testing was to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of LinkGuard against a chosen set of threats to protect operational technology (OT) network infrastructure for the energy sector, particularly with respect to its unique authentication methodologies. LinkGuard effectiveness was evaluated utilizing an NREL test network that includes a Primary SCADA Control Center network, an Enterprise network, several Substation networks, a Remote Management network, and an External Attacker network. The test results assessed LinkGuard's CyberCloak capabilities and demonstrated it stopping an external attacker's initial access attempt of using remote services during an emulated kill chain.

CECA is sponsored by DOE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response in collaboration with the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and utility partners. The program is managed by NREL.

LinkGuard CyberCloak capabilities successfully defend against outside agent attacks and can be an essential component of a cybersecurity network segmentation strategy. Blue Ridge Networks has other products and solutions that can be added to enhance LinkGuard utilization as part of an overall cyber security strategy. As analog technology is replaced by digital, and OT environments become more visible, it is critical to deploy solutions that limit visibility. LinkGuard CyberCloak capabilities do just that.

See www.blueridgenetworks.com or call Blue Ridge Networks at 1-800-722-1168 for more information on LinkGuard Zero Trust Breach Prevention protection for your OT network.

Blue Ridge Networks, Inc. is a proven and trusted provider of cybersecurity breach prevention solutions. Our mission is to provide proactive protection of critical infrastructure that eliminates the adverse impacts associated with reactive responses to compromises. Our unique CyberCloak capabilities secure critical assets and operations in zero-trust IT/OT network architectures. Regulated, Commercial, and Industrial organizations have trusted Blue Ridge Networks for over 20 years to prevent exploits and receive continuous returns on their investments while achieving uninterrupted operational efficiency.

©2023 Blue Ridge Networks, Inc.

CONTACT: Susan Powell, marketing@blueridgenetworks.com

SOURCE Blue Ridge Networks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.