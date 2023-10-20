Linkind by AiDot Elevates the Interconnected World at SDC 2023 with Samsung

Linkind, a brand of AiDot was featured at SDC 2023 as one of the few Matter compatible-brands certified by CSA, unifying industrial standard with Samsung.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5, 2023, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. hosted the 9th Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The conference, with a primary focus on showcasing the latest multi-device experiences and services enabled by a cross-platform and truly connected ecosystem, also emphasized the growing significance of Matter, a unified and standardized communication protocol for smart devices. Linkind, a smart lighting brand of AiDot, was honorably invited by Samsung to showcase its brand identity on SDC 2023, endorsing the vision of a fully connected smart home.

"Over 500 million Samsung products are sold every year, and the number of people using Samsung accounts exceeds 600 million. To us, this is both a huge achievement and a profound responsibility, I believe that if you join this journey of innovation, we can create greater opportunities and a brighter future together." said Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, showing the latest features of the SmartThings platform. Through the Multi Hub Network and SmartThings Home API, and by leveraging the collaborative network established by Samsung with brands like Google, Apple, Linkind, and more, SmartThings can control an increasing number of devices, apps, and services. Samsung aims to enable users to live more digitally integrated lives both inside and outside their homes.

The appearance of Linkind at SDC23 signifies Linkind's alignment with Samsung's industrial standards for Matter. Users can seamlessly achieve cross-platform operations on Linkind products through the SmartThings platform, including functionalities such as remote control, voice control, and device sharing. Furthermore, the Matter protocol enables AiDot's Matter-certified products to seamlessly collaborate with Matter-compatible devices from Apple, Alexa, and Google as well.

Several Matter-certified devices from Linkind and OREiN, brands within the AiDot ecosystem, have already been launched. These include smart light bulbs, smart plugs, smart switches, and smart filament bulbs. More Matter-certified smart products from AiDot are expected to be introduced to the market in the future.

Brand

Product

Connect Mode

Matter Compatible

Ecosystem Certification

Availabilities

Linkind

Smart Light Bulb A19 RGBTW

Wi-Fi 2.4G

Matter-certified

WWGH/WWAH

Available on Amazon and AiDot

Linkind

Smart Light Bulb BR30 RGBTW

Wi-Fi 2.4G

Matter-certified

WWGH/WWAH

Available on Amazon and AiDot

OREiN

Smart Light Bulb A19 RGBTW

Wi-Fi 2.4G

Matter-certified

WWA/WWGH/WWAH

Available on Amazon and AiDot

OREiN

Smart Light Bulb BR30 RGBTW

Wi-Fi 2.4G

Matter-certified

WWA/WWGH/WWAH

Available on Amazon and AiDot

The abbreviations for the above ecosystem certifications are as follows:
1、WWA: works with alexa
2、WWGH: works with google home
3、WWAH: works with apple home

"The AiDot Matter Smart Bulbs have exclusive features that enhance your experience and capitalize on the opportunity for customization. " said Kristen Hilderman editor on makeuseof.com. Crystal Crowder, the writer of maketecheasier also said "the Linkind and OREiN Smart Light Bulbs by AiDot are advanced RGBTW light bulbs that are highly customizable. They offer a wider range of control than many other smart bulbs on the market."

About AiDot:

AiDot is a smart home platform that connects devices across brands and ecosystems. With AiDot, your home becomes a connected space that makes your life simpler, safer, and more entertaining. "Works with AiDot" (WWA) is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories. You can easily control any product featuring the WWA label with AiDot app. Brands that have joined the AiDot ecosystem include well-known smart device brands, such as Linkind, OREiN, Winees, WELOV, Syvio, GoGonova, Ganiza, etc.

For more information about AiDot, please visit: www.aidot.com

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Works with AiDot

News Releases in Similar Topics

