Linkind Unveils Next-Gen AI Lighting at CES 2026, Featuring Smart Solar Pathway Lights and Modular Light Stick Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkind, the smart lighting brand of the AiDot ecosystem, will unveil its latest smart lighting innovations at CES 2026, showcasing how lighting can intelligently link spaces, adapt to human intent, and elevate everyday environments—from outdoors to indoors, from function to expression.

At CES 2026, Linkind introduces a future-facing vision of lighting built around linking spaces with kind intelligence—where lighting responds naturally to people, environments, and moments, creating cohesive experiences across the home.

Linkind showcases smart landscape, essential, and entertainment lighting solutions at CES 2026.

From Lawn to Legend — Smart Outdoor Lighting with SP6 and SL6C

Linkind's outdoor lighting space demonstrates how intelligent solar technology and expressive design transform exterior environments into immersive nighttime experiences.

SP6 Smart Solar Pathway Light

World's first smart solar pathway light with app-controlled pattern switching

Dynamic lighting patterns, color control, and brightness adjustment

Solar-powered with intelligent energy optimization for year-round reliability

SL6C Aura Smart Solar Spotlight

Dual-aperture optical design for focused highlights and ambient diffusion

AuraScape™ color blending for layered, architectural lighting

Designed for expressive landscapes without sacrificing brightness

Together, SP6 and SL6C showcase how Linkind blends smart solar energy, advanced optics, and creative control, redefining what outdoor lighting can be—functional, artistic, and sustainable.

From Light to Lifestyle — Expressive Interior Design with T19 Smart Light Stick

In its decorative lighting space, Linkind presents the T19 Smart Light Stick, a modular lighting engine designed to integrate across multiple fixture styles and living spaces.

T19 Smart Light Stick

Segmented, multi-zone color control powered by AuraScape™

Dynamic lighting effects designed for spatial storytelling

Modular form factor adaptable to pendants, sconces, table and floor lamps

More than a decorative product, T19 represents Linkind's long-term vision for scalable, expressive interior lighting, enabling a consistent lighting language throughout the home.

From Screen to Surroundings — Immersive Entertainment Lighting with ImmerSpace™

Linkind's immersive entertainment space highlights the latest evolution of ImmerSpace™, its mature screen-to-room lighting platform.

At the center is the ET8 Smart TV Light Strip with HDMI 2.1 Sync Box, delivering:

HDMI 2.1 support with ultra-low latency

True HDR color accuracy

Synchronization of up to 64 connected devices

100 points of Precision Spatial Mapping for real-time, room-wide immersion

This space demonstrates how intelligent lighting can move seamlessly from focused viewing to full-room ambience—linking content and environment in real time.

Five Core Lighting Technologies Powering the Experience

Across all three spaces, Linkind's innovations are unified by five proprietary technology platforms, each designed to solve a distinct lighting challenge:

Dotis™ — An AI-driven lighting effect engine that interprets natural language into coordinated light behavior

— An AI-driven lighting effect engine that interprets natural language into coordinated light behavior Dotis+™ — Advanced AI lighting powered by ChatGPT and real-time Lua scripting, enabling dynamically generated, fully customized light shows

— Advanced AI lighting powered by ChatGPT and real-time Lua scripting, enabling dynamically generated, fully customized light shows AuraScape™ — Segmented color blending and layered lighting effects for richer spatial expression

— Segmented color blending and layered lighting effects for richer spatial expression SolarDot™ — Intelligent solar technology with advanced MPPT charging for consistent outdoor performance

— Intelligent solar technology with advanced MPPT charging for consistent outdoor performance ImmerSpace™ — Precision spatial mapping and synchronization for immersive entertainment lighting

Among them, Dotis+™ stands at the core—transforming lighting from reactive control into intelligent creation, where ideas, moods, and environments can be brought to life through natural language.

Experience the Future of Intelligent Lighting at CES 2026

At CES 2026, Linkind invites attendees to experience how smart lighting can link spaces with kind intelligence—connecting outdoor landscapes, interior design, and entertainment environments into a unified, intuitive ecosystem.

About Linkind

Linkind designs lighting that enhances everyday living—simple, intuitive, and beautifully connected. Our products unite technology with human-centered insight, creating lighting experiences that respond effortlessly to real homes and real people. Across indoor, outdoor, and entertainment lighting, we focus on solutions that feel natural, adaptable, and elevating—lighting that fits your life, not the other way around.

SOURCE Works with AiDot