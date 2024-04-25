LinkNYC Celebrates 15 Million Free Wi-Fi Users and $1.2 Billion Impact on New York City Economy

Over 15 million New Yorkers and visitors have connected to LinkNYC's free, high-speed Wi-Fi network since the program's inception



Installation and operation of LinkNYC infrastructure has driven $1.2 billion in economic activity across the five boroughs



Already the largest public Wi-Fi network in the world, LinkNYC provides a vital, reliable alternative for connectivity in case of disruptions to mobile broadband services

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkNYC, the innovative public-private partnership that built the largest, fastest public Wi-Fi network in the world, today announced a major milestone: over 15 million New Yorkers and visitors have signed in to its free, high-speed Wi-Fi and transferred a cumulative total of more than 40 million gigabytes of data via the network. The number of LinkNYC's free Wi-Fi users exceeds the population of New York City (8.5 million) and major states like Pennsylvania (12.9 million), Illinois (12.5 million), or Ohio (11.8 million). The number of LinkNYC Wi-Fi users also is ten times the population of Philadelphia (1.5 million).

As many major cellular carriers face more frequent disruptions in service , LinkNYC's public Wi-Fi offers New Yorkers a critical and reliable alternative for digital connectivity, especially when cellular service networks are down or congested. This digital safety net is particularly vital for low-income communities, where residents may have few or no other options to access the internet or place phone calls via a Wi-Fi connection. Today, 39% of New York City households are within a five minute walk of LinkNYC's free Wi-Fi.

"Access to a high-speed internet connection is not a luxury. In 2024, it's a necessity for modern life," said Nick Colvin, CEO of LinkNYC. "As we prepare to enter the second decade of the LinkNYC project, we're excited to celebrate this milestone and we look forward to expanding our network of next-generation Link5G smart poles in 2024."

Since the first LinkNYC kiosk was installed in 2016, LinkNYC has deployed more than 2,000 first-generation kiosks and more than 100 next-generation Link5G smartpoles, providing New Yorkers with free high-speed Wi-Fi, free nationwide calls, and the infrastructure to expand 5G mobile service in every borough, with over three million feet of "neutral fiber" installed to support LinkNYC citywide.

In conjunction with this announcement, a new report from HR&A Advisors shows LinkNYC has significantly contributed to New York City's economy, supporting $682 million in labor income and $1.2 billion in economic activity over the last nine years. Importantly, LinkNYC generates this positive economic return while offering its services free of charge. The project receives zero financial support from the City of New York and its taxpayers — in fact, LinkNYC has generated over $119 million in revenue for the City to date.

According to a New York City Comptroller report , about 1-in-3 households (or close to 2.2 million New Yorkers) in New York City lack broadband internet access; and New York City Council data show nearly half of low-income and senior households do not have an in-home broadband subscription. In a recent HarrisX poll, 46% of New Yorkers reported experiencing dropped calls a few times a month. LinkNYC is bridging the digital divide in New York City through its network, which forms a critical digital safety net that helps all New Yorkers get online, access City, medical, and social services, connect with family members, and more. To learn more, click here .

About LinkNYC

LinkNYC is the world's largest and fastest free public Wi-Fi network. Each Link kiosk provides free superfast Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging, access to social services, and displays content such as real-time weather, transit info, public art, and local information. The city-wide network has more than 15 million Wi-Fi users and has connected more than 30 million free phone calls. All of LinkNYC's services are completely free to users and taxpayers, provided by CityBridge, a joint venture led by Intersection Media and Boldyn Networks. The second generation offering will deploy thousands of new kiosks, called Link5G, enabled with 5G wireless technology across the city. For more information about LinkNYC or to find a Link near you, visit www.link.nyc.

SOURCE LinkNYC