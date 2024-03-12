Linkok.com Launches Broken Link Checking Service that Aids in SEO

Proprietary solution streamlines the previously time-consuming work of discovering and remediating broken links on websites

HONG KONG, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkok.com today announced its launch, offering webmasters and digital marketers a solution to the problem of broken links, a scourge of search engine optimization (SEO) and user experience. The site uses proprietary technology to scan continuously for broken links and notify admins with suggestions for remediation. Linkok.com stands out from similar services by using an agile and modern intuitive interface. Users are given automated, periodic website scans along with relevant and timely email notifications.

According to CEO Bruno Sutic, "Finding and fixing broken links has long been a major headache. This is the problem we solve. We take a great deal of the effort and time out of the process, so you can get back to building your site, not fixing it."

Developed by parent company Enliteup Limited, a web development agency, Linkok.com identifies broken links. The software offers users an effective solution to fix typos in a broken link, and then replace or delete problematic text. Website owners who use Linkok.com usually find a surprising number of broken links on their sites.

The problem is relevant to today's digital marketers. According to research, 66% of internet links are broken. Nearly a third of social media links break within two years. For example, none other than the U.S. Supreme Court website has 50% broken links.

Sutic added, "We are offering an additional service, a generous 'free forever plan' that's available to small websites. It has all the same features offered on paid plans and can be used without providing a credit card. This service is free for not-for-profit organizations, charities, open-source projects and educational institutions."

For more information visit https://linkok.com

Bruno Sutic

Founder Linkok.com

374174@email4pr.com

+1-626-816-5699

SOURCE Enliteup Limited