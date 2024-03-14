LinkPay has introduced virtual crypto cards (VCC) offering a 0% deposit fee and 3% cash back on all purchases, alongside a new Merchant feature.

Next-gen virtual cards for online shopping and advertising from LinkPay open up new possibilities for mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, and the new Merchant feature makes it possible to accept payments on websites using seven of the most popular digital currencies, as well as Visa & Mastercard.

RICHMOND, BC, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkPay has introduced a new generation of its virtual cards , which allow for everyday purchases to be made using cryptocurrency. The company has greatly simplified the usage process: users simply top up their accounts with cryptocurrency, issue and replenish virtual cards, and can immediately make purchases, enjoying a 3% cashback. Other key benefits include no deposit or withdrawal fees, multi-currency (USD and EUR) accounts, and round-the-clock online support.

For businesses, LinkPay offers a new level of team expense control with the ability to issue unlimited virtual credit cards, manage business expenses, and easily scale their marketing campaigns (there are special virtual cards for advertising bills on Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads, Bing Ads, TikTok Ads, Taboola, and other advertising platforms). The secure access control system and detailed reports make it easier than ever to manage expenses and track spending.

The new LinkPay Merchant feature provides universal payment processing for e-commerce with instant deposits to user accounts. With the ability to accept Visa, Mastercard, and the 100+ most popular crypto currencies, LinkPay's Merchant payment gateway provides seamless integration and automatic settlements with the best terms in the market.

With these new features, LinkPay is redefining the way businesses and individuals manage expenses and accept payments in both crypto and fiat currencies, making it easier than ever to conduct business online. For more information on LinkPay's virtual crypto cards and Merchant payment gateway, please visit www.linkpay.io

SOURCE LinkPay