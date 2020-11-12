Linksoul Collaborates On Limited-Edition 2020 Holiday Collection With TRUE Linkswear

This year's expanded collection includes the highly anticipated Linksoul x TRUE lux knit sneaker featuring an all-new waterproofing system, and an ultra-comfortable sole integrated with TRUE's proprietary tread technology for an unbelievable grip-to-weight ratio. The knit is breathable, with a form-fitting upper making it a comfortable, refined and durable shoe.

Further product details on the limited-edition Linksoul x TRUE lux knit shoe include:

Custom touches and original artwork from Linksoul's Co-Founder, Geoffrey Cunningham (@parnography)

(@parnography) A waterproof, yet breathable knit upper with added durable water repellent (DWR) shell

New WANDERLUX midsole technology for superior rebound, energy return, and age-defying durability

New WANDERLUX interior featuring a snug, padded heel cup and all new super foam insert

A reusable lux shoe/shag bag in lieu of the traditional box, upon purchase

"We love working with these guys and excited to partner with our good friends TRUE Linkswear once again on this year's expanded limited-edition capsule collection," said John Ashworth, co-founder Linksoul. "Both of our brands' customers live and breathe the casual lifestyle, and our partnership continues to evolve with new and updated gear for the everyday guy."

The capsule collection includes a limited-edition matching headwear and a hoodie, while supplies last. The knit shoes are available in the color shadow with an MSRP of $189, and are available in men's sizes 7-15 (full sizes only). The Linksoul x TRUE hat is available in dark charcoal with an MSRP of $35, and the Linksoul x TRUE hoodie is available in black heather, with an MSRP of $55, and available in sizes S-XXL.

Learn more behind both brand's commitment to #EnjoytheWalk and past collaborations here and here. Consumers can shop the Linksoul x TRUE Linkswear holiday 2020 collection by visiting www.linksoul.com or www.truelinkswear.com .

About Linksoul

Linksoul is the fusion of two predominant ideas: "Links," the sandy dunes that connect the land and sea and "Soul," the spiritual nature of human beings. Linksoul exists to link the soul of human beings with pastimes and endeavors that possess a unique soul of their own. The Linksoul brand based in Oceanside, CA is John Ashworth and artist-nephew Geoff Cunningham's exploration of the spiritual, soulful core of pastimes like golf, surf, yoga, hiking, travel, cooking and more by creating apparel and accessories designed to seamlessly transition between these endeavors. They believe a good day for the modern man includes five things: time with family, time with friends, time in nature, creating things with your hands and physical exercise. Linksoul is designing apparel with the utility to be worn the entire day, seamlessly transitioning between all five. www.linksoul.com

