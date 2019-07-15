Linksoul Collaborates With TRUE linkswear To Launch Limited-Edition Shoe

The breathable and supportive upper is form fitting to the foot's shape with the walking golfer in mind. The knits are made with a proprietary cross-life tread that grips the turf with a non-slip traction upper sole, and functions well off the golf course, seamlessly transitioning into everyday footwear.

"We're excited to release our second official collaboration of the knit shoe this summer with TRUE linkswear," said John Ashworth, co-founder Linksoul. "Our partnership highlights our commitment to making apparel and footwear for those who not only embody a casual lifestyle, but live, eat, and breathe a life full of exploration from the golf course to the ocean."

The TRUE x LINKSOUL Knit shoe is packed with unique and subtle details including a "Make Par / Not War" deboss heel stamp, embossed Linksoul sergeant logo, and insoles featuring new artwork by Co-Founder, Geoff Cunningham (@parnography).

The shoes are available in Linksouldier Green with an MSRP of $148, and are available in men's sizes 8-13 (full sizes only). Consumers can shop the TRUE x LINKSOUL Knit Shoe by visiting www.linksoul.com or www.truelinkswear.com .

About Linksoul

Linksoul is the fusion of two predominant ideas: "Links," the sandy dunes that connect the land and sea and "Soul," the spiritual nature of human beings. Linksoul exists to link the soul of human beings with pastimes and endeavors that possess a unique soul of their own. The Linksoul brand based in Oceanside, CA is John Ashworth and artist-nephew Geoff Cunningham's exploration of the spiritual, soulful core of pastimes like golf, surf, yoga, hiking, travel, cooking and more by creating apparel and accessories designed to seamlessly transition between these endeavors. They believe a good day for the modern man includes five things: time with family, time with friends, time in nature, creating things with your hands and physical exercise. Linksoul is designing apparel with the utility to be worn the entire day, seamlessly transitioning between all five. www.linksoul.com

About TRUE linkswear

TRUE crafts naturally comfortable gear ready to perform from the links to the streets. As a collective we aim to inspire each other to achieve camaraderie, wellness and purpose in the pursuit of par. Learn more at www.truelinkswear.com and engage with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

