LinkSquares Announces General Availability of All-Agentic CLM Platform

LinkSquares expands access to its AI-native platform to help legal and business teams agree faster, move together, and put contract intelligence to work

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, announced the general availability of its new all-agentic CLM platform, delivering a dramatically higher level of customer value across business teams to surface critical insights, manage obligations, track renewals, all with full auditability, governance and control.

"We chose LinkSquares because we needed more than a replacement CLM. We needed a platform that could bring more accuracy, structure, and visibility to a complex contract environment. AI extraction and easier access to contract data were important factors in our decision," said a customer already using the new platform.

LinkSquares' all-agentic platform brings every agreement into one connected system, closing the loop between post-signature intelligence and pre-signature work. Legal and business teams can use what they have already agreed to in order to guide new requests, accelerate review, prioritize by risk and value, and surface obligations before they become blockers.

"AI is fundamentally changing the value customers expect from software, and CLM is at the forefront," said Bill Hewitt, CEO of LinkSquares. "Our Agentic Platform enables rapid automation and deployment specific to the needs of each business. We rebuilt LinkSquares from the ground up to give organizations more value faster while moving in agreement, setting a new standard for CLM."

Since launch, customers across industries have deployed the platform to streamline intake, accelerate contract review, and act on post-signature commitments faster than before. Early users have reported significant time savings across the full contract lifecycle from intake, review, negotiation, and post-signature analysis.

LinkSquares will continue expanding the platform's agentic capabilities, from custom AI agents to new platform integrations with LLMs and MCPs, making it easier for teams to connect contract data, automate high-value work, and act on agreement insights across the business.

The all-agentic LinkSquares platform is now available for new and existing customers. To learn more, visit here.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,200 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. Built on more than a decade of experience partnering with general counsel and legal operations leaders, LinkSquares' all-agentic AI platform sets a new standard for how AI operates across the contract lifecycle. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by transforming them from static documents into dynamic, AI-driven business assets – delivering deeper insights and analytics, minimizing organizational risk, unlocking greater efficiency and reliability, and driving more strategic value for teams across the business.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.