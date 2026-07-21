Improved document understanding helps organizations turn agreements into reliable business intelligence that supports stronger decisions, relationships, and outcomes

BOSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, today announced a rebuilt Smart Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engine designed to strengthen the foundation of Contract Intelligence.

Every agreement represents an active business relationship, but organizations can only act on it when the contract is transformed into reliable data. As companies invest more heavily in AI, the quality of the outcome depends on how accurately that technology can read, interpret, and understand the agreements behind the business.

LinkSquares Advances Contract Intelligence with Rebuilt Smart OCR Engine

LinkSquares rebuilt Smart OCR to produce cleaner, more structured contract text for AI, search, and data extraction. By preserving more of the context, hierarchy, and relationships within complex documents, the new engine helps organizations turn contract data into actionable intelligence, manage commitments, make better decisions, and keep business moving.

"Contracts are more than documents. They are the foundation of relationships between businesses," said Andrew Leverone, Chief Product Officer at LinkSquares. "Rebuilding Smart OCR strengthens that foundation enabling more accurate search, more reliable data extraction and more meaningful contract intelligence."

The rebuilt Smart OCR engine improves the quality of the contract data that powers LinkSquares' Contract Intelligence. With a clearer understanding of each agreement, organizations can better manage current commitments and relationships, then apply those insights to improve future decisions, workflows, and contract terms.

The rebuilt Smart OCR engine is now available as part of the LinkSquares platform.

To learn more about LinkSquares Contract Intelligence and its all-agentic AI platform, visit the LinkSquares' website.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,200 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. Built on more than a decade of experience partnering with general counsel and legal operations leaders, LinkSquares' all-agentic AI platform sets a new standard for how AI operates across the contract lifecycle. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by transforming them from static documents into dynamic, AI-driven business assets – delivering deeper insights and analytics, minimizing organizational risk, unlocking greater efficiency and reliability, and driving more strategic value for teams across the business.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.