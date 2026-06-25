LinkSquares Named Decision Management Solution of the Year in 9th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program

The company and its new all-agentic CLM platform were recognized as an AI leader shaping the next era of global innovation

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, has been selected as the winner of the "Decision Management Solution of the Year" award in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

LinkSquares Named Decision Management Solution of the Year

The recognition follows the launch of LinkSquares' all-agentic CLM platform, the industry's first of its kind, that is transforming contracts from static systems of record to dynamic systems of execution. Powered by LinkAI, the all-agentic platform utilizes a proprietary blend of predictive and generative AI models specifically trained on millions of real-world legal contracts to quickly and accurately analyze and extract critical metadata from tens of thousands of agreements at a time for reliable insights.

By bringing agentic AI directly into the contracting process, organizations can streamline reviews, accelerate negotiations, identify possible risks, and empower teams across the business to focus more on strategic work. The AI agents support and automate workflows across the contract lifecycle, surfacing insights, reducing manual effort, and enabling more informed business decisions.

"Organizations no longer want systems that simply store and analyze information. They want systems that help them act on it," said Andrew Leverone, Chief Product Officer at LinkSquares. "We're transforming contracts from static records into active business assets that can surface insights, automate work and help teams make smarter decisions faster. We're honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough for helping lead that evolution."

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have recognized the most impactful advancements in artificial intelligence. This year's program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, and Natural Language Processing.

"LinkSquares is using AI to solve the specific, high-stakes problem of managing the entire lifecycle of a contract. For legal teams, missing a renewal date or losing track of a liability clause can be a multi-million dollar risk. General-purpose AI models are fragmented point solutions that may offer storage or email help but struggle with the nuanced language of a legal contract," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Built with a mix of predictive and generative AI models, and trained on millions of legal contracts, LinkSquares delivers advanced analytics, empowering organizations to minimize risk and streamline contract workflows at every stage of the contract lifecycle."

For more information on LinkSquares or its new all-agentic AI platform, visit here.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,200 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. Built on more than a decade of experience partnering with general counsel and legal operations leaders, LinkSquares' all-agentic AI platform sets a new standard for how AI operates across the contract lifecycle. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by transforming them from static documents into dynamic, AI-driven business assets –– delivering deeper insights and analytics, minimizing organizational risk, unlocking greater efficiency and reliability, and driving more strategic value for teams across the business.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.