This recognition solidifies LinkSquares' position as a leading performer in one of the economy's most rapidly evolving sectors

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSquares has been ranked No.2532 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. As the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, LinkSquares earns its place on the Inc. 5000 for the 6th consecutive year. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

LinkSquares Ranks on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 6th Straight Year

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth straight year reflects more than our growth - it reflects the transformation happening across the legal technology market," said Bill Hewitt, CEO of LinkSquares. "Organizations are moving beyond systems that simply manage contracts to AI that actively executes work to deliver business outcomes. At LinkSquares, we're proud to be leading that shift with our all-agentic AI platform. We're grateful to our customers, partners, and employees for making this milestone possible, and we're just getting started."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,200 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. Built on more than a decade of experience partnering with general counsel and legal operations leaders, LinkSquares' all-agentic AI platform sets a new standard for how AI operates across the contract lifecycle. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by transforming them from static documents into dynamic, AI-driven business assets – delivering deeper insights and analytics, minimizing organizational risk, unlocking greater efficiency and reliability, and driving more strategic value for teams across the business.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.