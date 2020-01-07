Linksys And Axiros Enter Into Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, a leader in connected home technology, and one of the brands in the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, has today announced a global strategic partnership with Axiros, a leader in telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) Device Management customer experience solutions. The partnership gives ISPs around the world a first-class, carrier-grade solution to streamline provisioning and management of complex network equipment and meet their customers' needs.

The Linksys Velop mesh WiFi system is able to cover an entire home or business with seamless WiFi connectivity. Meanwhile, the Axiros Remote Device Management platform is a well-known and respected software platform for the provisioning and management of enterprise devices and Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) used in homes and business by ISPs around the world.

"ISP Operators of all sizes can now work with two respected brands who are committed to open standards, product excellence and flexibility," said Brian Van Harlingen, Chief Technology Officer, Belkin International. "Not only that, but they can do so knowing that we have developed a strong partnership, focused on serving them."

Axiros is already providing carrier-grade device and service provisioning, and its implementation into the Linksys Velop mesh WiFi system allows customer service teams from ISPs with tools that enable them instant access to service quality insights and the ability to perform remote service configuration so that customer queries can be resolved immediately, while providing award-winning mesh WiFi solutions from the ISPs.

"Working together, Axiros and Linksys are providing operators in the telecommunications market – including traditional carriers, cable broadband MSOs and ISPs of all types – with a powerful management platform for the Linksys Velop, and an exciting, intuitive visualization of mesh WiFi performance data," said Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Axiros North America. "In a partnership several years in the making, two best-in-class brands are offering the market a new level of efficient device management, stunning performance visualization and situational awareness."

Linksys brings its more than 30 years of heritage in providing exceptional connectivity in the home to the partnership. It was the first brand to ship 110M routers globally. In the last two years, the brand has added two award-winning software products (Linksys Shield and Linksys Aware) into the fold. These products will now be available to consumers through products provided by their ISP.

This will be the first carrier-grade management interface in the Linksys product range. It will be designed to provide excellent situational awareness of all aspects of the customer wireless experience, using state-of-the-art visualization for the operator's technical team.

