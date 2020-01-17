LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, a leader in connected home technology, and one of the brands in the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity, has today announced a global strategic partnership with Axiros, a leader in telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) Device Management customer experience solutions. The partnership gives ISPs around the world a first-class, carrier-grade solution to streamline provisioning and management of complex network equipment and meet their customers' needs.

The Linksys Velop mesh WiFi system is able to cover an entire home or business with seamless WiFi connectivity. Meanwhile, the Axiros Remote Device Management platform is a well-known and respected software platform for the provisioning and management of enterprise devices and Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) used in homes and business by ISPs around the world.

"ISP Operators of all sizes can now work with two respected brands who are committed to open standards, product excellence and flexibility," said Brian Van Harlingen, Chief Technology Officer, Belkin International. "Not only that, but they can do so knowing that we have developed a strong partnership, focused on serving them."

Axiros is already providing carrier-grade device and service provisioning, and its implementation into the Linksys Velop mesh WiFi system allows customer service teams from ISPs with tools that enable them instant access to service quality insights and the ability to perform remote service configuration so that customer queries can be resolved immediately, while providing award-winning mesh WiFi solutions from the ISPs. [...]

Read more: https://www.axiros.com/news-and-announcements/2020/1/7/linksys-and-axiros-enter-into-strategic-partnership

About Belkin International

In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

About Axiros

Axiros is a world leader in the innovation and development of award-winning multiprotocol enterprise device management software solutions for telecommunications, cable broadband, defense and the Internet of Things (IoT) clients. Based in Munich, Germany, Axiros develops and licenses embedded solutions for manufacturers and server/controller-side solutions for operators, including TR-069 and User Service Platform (USP) / TR-369 based platforms. Axiros supports a worldwide customer base through a full-service subsidiary in North America, and sales and support centers in Asia, Europe and Latin America. www.axiros.com.

Media Contact:

Valeria Wilmsen - Axiros GmbH

Head of Marketing Communications

marketing@axiros.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12806368

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Axiros GmbH / Belkin International

Related Links

https://www.axiros.com/

