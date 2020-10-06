Linksys Business Division Rolls Out Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0

Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0 enables IT administrators and other authorized users to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot single or distributed wireless networks in real time via a single dashboard and sign-on. The platform offers centralized visibility and control of a wireless network without the cost and complexity of traditional hardware controllers, overlay software, or annual hosting costs.

Free Limited Lifetime Enterprise-grade Cloud Network Management without the Enterprise-class License Fees

Small businesses need a more affordable and easy-to-use Cloud Managed WiFi solution, and mid-sized companies have license fatigue from costly yearly licenses for management. With Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0, the company is eliminating the cost barrier for using a Cloud Managed WiFi solution.

In a stand-out industry move, Linksys is upgrading its offering from five years free management to Limited Lifetime* Free Management. Competitive solutions charge up to $100-150 per Access Point (AP) per year, which adds up quickly for a business with multiple locations. The included cloud license fits any budget and provides a complete solution for IT solutions providers and their SMB customers, and isn't a bait and switch using basic models and upselling with "pro" features.

WiFi Marketing: Cloud-hosted Customizable WiFi Splash Page for Increased Customer Engagement and Brand Loyalty

Offering a guest WiFi network is a must-have for businesses and provides a perfect opportunity to engage customers and build brand loyalty. Savvy businesses have started embracing captive portals upon sign-in but existing templates are limited in design and function, or cost extra.

Linksys is the first cloud network management vendor to offer a captive portal with an advanced splash page editor built into the platform. Businesses can now create a fully customizable, mobile-ready splash page in under five minutes with no HTML experience and easily apply to SSID. The built-in splash page editor allows users to display images of any size and personalize text in multiple fonts and languages, drag and drop ready-made elements to a splash page, set terms and conditions to make a WiFi network fully compliant with current laws, and more.

Additional updates include:

Superior hardware and WiFi roaming performance: 802.11k /r/v/u "Agile Multiband" facilitates better management of WiFi networks and seamless roaming across all access points by enabling devices to better respond to changing WiFi network conditions. This helps eliminate the "sticky client" problem, providing end users the best possible WiFi experience.

/r/v/u "Agile Multiband" facilitates better management of WiFi networks and seamless roaming across all access points by enabling devices to better respond to changing WiFi network conditions. This helps eliminate the "sticky client" problem, providing end users the best possible WiFi experience. WiFi marketing services: ability to serve advertisements and videos to WiFi users, visitor analytics and demographics information, integration with Mailchimp for email campaigns and more maximizes ROI and engagement with customers; Full capabilities suite available before end-of-year .

ability to serve advertisements and videos to WiFi users, visitor analytics and demographics information, integration with Mailchimp for email campaigns and more maximizes ROI and engagement with customers; Full capabilities suite available before end-of-year Free dedicated technical support: dedicated CCNA certified or higher technicians provides the expertise needed to support deployments compared to self-help online forums.

dedicated CCNA certified or higher technicians provides the expertise needed to support deployments compared to self-help online forums. Zero-touch deployment: configuration can be done in a user's cloud account, eliminating the need to configure access points on-site. Simply enter the serial number and MAC address of the device to add an access point to Cloud Manager to configure and access remotely from anywhere with an internet connection.

configuration can be done in a user's cloud account, eliminating the need to configure access points on-site. Simply enter the serial number and MAC address of the device to add an access point to Cloud Manager to configure and access remotely from anywhere with an internet connection. Migration: existing Cloud Manager users will be able to upgrade to Cloud Manager 2.0 for free. This 2.0 upgrade offers many new features but also eliminates a few 1.0 features. Although the upgrade is not required, it is recommended especially if existing devices are coming up to the five year license end date.

"The effect of COVID-19 has brought the limitations and costs of managing IT environments into the spotlight. As companies plan for the road ahead, many are thinking about how to meet the needs of a new business reality while cutting IT spend," said John Minasyan, director of product development, Linksys Business. "We consistently hear complaints about cloud offerings with rigid subscription fees or low-cost services with a limited feature set. In this release, Linksys is helping organizations eliminate wasted cloud spend without sacrificing the enterprise features required for optimal performance."

AVAILABILITY

Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0 will be available on October 21st at https://www.linksys.com/us/cloud-manager/

For more information on the new update and full release notes, visit: https://www.linksys.com/us/cloud-manager/

For a free online Cloud demo: https://www.linksys.com/us/cloud-manager/demo/

(*) "Limited Lifetime" means service extends for the life of the product, for as long as Belkin continues to manufacture the product. For more details, go to the following warranty link .

About Linksys Business

Linksys, part of the connected home and business division within the newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology entity, aims to offer seamless connection and WiFi accessibility at home and within businesses through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988, being the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh™ Technology and integrated Linksys Aware WiFi motion sensing software, Linksys enables a connected lifestyle with simplified home and business control, enhanced security and seamless Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries and can be found in major retailers around the world.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home and business ("Connected Home and Business" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

