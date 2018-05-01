Linksys Expands The Family Of Its Award Winning Velop Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

"Velop is now the most flexible whole home mesh WiFi system on the market," said Justin Doucette, senior director of product management at Linksys. "We have a Velop offering that fits any home or small business environment as well as options for different broadband service packages to deliver the best WiFi experience for all the devices on the network. Our new Velop Dual-Band provides the price for performance that customers are looking for plus all the intelligent software and security features that continue to be updated for real time access to the latest enhancements."

New Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home WiFi Mesh System

Linksys is expanding its Velop family to include a Dual-Band modular mesh WiFi system, (available in 1-pack, 2-pack and 3-pack options) that can be installed in various mesh configurations to support any type of home, floorplan or WiFi footprint. Velop is compatible with any ISP modem or gateway. Both Dual-Band and Tri-Band nodes are 100% interoperable and interchangeable and allow for easy upgradability based on a customers' need. Velop Dual-Band nodes are designed for performance as well as elegance; they stand about two inches shorter than the Velop Tri-Band solution and small enough to be placed anywhere with a clean and attractive look that appeals to everyone - which is unique to the mesh category of solutions for the home. Also coming soon (planned for June) is a Velop Wall Mount to put Velop in high locations on the wall or remove from shelves for a clutter-free environment.

The nodes work together as a WiFi system to provide reliable wireless connectivity throughout the home. Each Velop "node" is a powerful Dual-Band AC1300 device that can act as a parent node or client node to deliver WiFi all around the home while providing future proof technology customers need as they bring new and more devices into the home. Individual nodes may be connected wirelessly or by Ethernet for the fastest, most reliable connection. This is an ultra-simple and powerful system that uses only one WiFi network name and password to give users seamless and highly secure WiFi.

Velop Dual-Band leverages Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology, which is an evolution in Home WiFi engineering that combines Linksys software and hardware to deliver WiFi via the fastest path to the internet for the best experience possible. Intelligent Mesh Technology helps provide better speed at distances, improved client handling between nodes, and dynamic improvements to back-haul to always ensure the best connection to the Internet.

Easily set-up the Velop system from an Android or iOS device using the Linksys App. With a few easy steps, Velop can connect to form a mesh network that covers the home in strong and reliable WiFi. After setup is complete, the Linksys App serves as a powerful WiFi management tool with useful features such as guest access, parental controls, device prioritization, and insights that help Velop users get maximum performance and utility from their network.

The Most Complete and Flexible Whole Home Mesh WiFi Solution on the Market

Velop is a union of high performing hardware, intelligent software, simple to use App, and cloud service features. This combination provides users with a solution that will future proof their home network for years to come.

Key benefits include:

Powerful Dual-Band Technology –Each Velop node is a Dual-Band AC 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2 with MU-MIMO radio configuration with combined speed up to 1300 Mbps*.

–Each Velop node is a Dual-Band AC 2x2 802.11ac Wave 2 with MU-MIMO radio configuration with combined speed up to 1300 Mbps*. True Modular Mesh Design – Each node is built to connect with each other over WiFi or wired Ethernet or combination of the two for best performance. They auto configure to connect in multiple different mesh topologies.

– Each node is built to connect with each other over WiFi or wired Ethernet or combination of the two for best performance. They auto configure to connect in multiple different mesh topologies. Intelligent Mesh Technology – Intelligent Mesh™ Technology is aimed at simplifying WiFi networking and optimizes end-to-end performance. The Velop system adapts to a user's WiFi needs. It self-heals and optimizes to consistently deliver fast, flawless WiFi everywhere in home.

– Intelligent Mesh™ Technology is aimed at simplifying WiFi networking and optimizes end-to-end performance. The Velop system adapts to a user's WiFi needs. It self-heals and optimizes to consistently deliver fast, flawless WiFi everywhere in home. Velop Dual- Band and Tri-Band are interoperable – Velop is the most flexible WiFi system which users can simply select a Velop system based on size of their home, internet service package or smart home readiness. Velop users can use both the Tri-Band and Dual-Band versions on the same network. Adding a Dual-Band node to an existing Tri-Band mesh network is an affordable way to extend coverage.

Velop is the most flexible WiFi system which users can simply select a Velop system based on size of their home, internet service package or smart home readiness. Velop users can use both the Tri-Band and Dual-Band versions on the same network. Adding a Dual-Band node to an existing Tri-Band mesh network is an affordable way to extend coverage. Easy App-Led Setup – Linksys App-based set-up makes it easier than ever to setup and manage a network.

Linksys App-based set-up makes it easier than ever to setup and manage a network. Patent-Pending Spot Finder Technology – The placement of each node is critical to establish a reliable connection. During setup, Velop will recommend the best placement to reduce latency, maximize throughput and improve range and signal strength.

– The placement of each node is critical to establish a reliable connection. During setup, Velop will recommend the best placement to reduce latency, maximize throughput and improve range and signal strength. Velop works with Amazon Alexa – Velop includes custom Amazon Alexa "skills" that can turn the guest network on/off and read back the credentials of both the main and guest networks

– Velop includes custom Amazon Alexa "skills" that can turn the guest network on/off and read back the credentials of both the main and guest networks Automatic Updates – With automatic software updates, Velop will always remain up-to-date and highly secure without having to update hardware. Velop will automatically monitor for updates and apply new software that unlock new features, resolution to security vulnerabilities, and improved performance as they become available.

With automatic software updates, Velop will always remain up-to-date and highly secure without having to update hardware. Velop will automatically monitor for updates and apply new software that unlock new features, resolution to security vulnerabilities, and improved performance as they become available. Superior Warranty and Support – Velop comes with a 3-year warranty and support

Pricing and Availability:

The Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (available in 1-pack, 2-pack and 3-pack) is available for Pre-Order starting today thru Amazon.com and BestBuy.com and will be available in all major retail and online stores including Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, Fry's, Newegg, Microcenter, Staples, Walmart and Linksys.com starting May 15, 2018.

Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (1-Pack) WHW0101 - $129

Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (2-Pack) WHW0102 - $199

Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (3-Pack) WHW0103 - $299

About Linksys

The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988 with its leading innovation and engineering strategies, and best-in-class technology, design and customer service. Linksys enables a connected lifestyle for people at home, at work and on the move, and with its award-winning products, simplifies home control, entertainment, security and Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. For more information, visit linksys.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or watch us on YouTube.

* Specifications are subject to change without notice. An active, customer purchased Internet Service Provider broadband account is required for connection of this product and other connected devices to the Internet. Some devices may require additional wireless adapters or an Ethernet cable to connect.

Maximum Performance derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual performance may vary, including lower wireless network capacity, data throughput rate, speed, range and coverage. Performance depends upon many factors, conditions and variables, including building materials and construction, volume of network traffic, mix of wireless products used, interference and other adverse conditions. In order to achieve the best performance, Velop products must be used with compatible AC wireless devices. The standard transmission rates for each node—867 Mbps (for 5 GHz radio), 400 Mbps (for 2.4 GHz)—are the physical data rates. Actual data throughput will be lower and may depend on the mix of wireless products used and external factors. May require a software/firmware update available for download at linksys.com/support. Range can vary with the number and placement of nodes in the system. Each node in the wireless system provides additional coverage. Range specifications are based on performance test results under normal use case conditions. Actual ranges will vary depending on wireless interference, physical obstructions, operating environments and building material. Wireless coverage claims are used only as reference and are not guaranteed, as each wireless network is unique.

© 2018 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Belkin, Linksys, Velop, Intelligent Mesh and many product names and logos are trademarks of the Belkin group of companies. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Wi-Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

