Linksys Introduces Fastest and Most Powerful Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System and Enhanced Motion Detection

Taking advantage of the newly opened 6 GHz band, Linksys AXE8400 reduces congested, unsteady Wi-Fi connections and delivers more bandwidth to consumers' homes for clearer, faster networks and strengthened reliability. It has built-in mesh technology, easy app-based setup, and allows for full access to all three bands so that customers and connected devices, 6E or not, benefit from the system. The Linksys AXE8400 is fully certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC, ensuring it meets the highest standards for security and safety so consumers can have peace of mind using any device on their network.

2x Faster Than the Competition

Linksys AXE8400 is powered by Qualcomm® Networking Pro™ 1210 Platform to provide blazingly fast performance across hundreds of devices. It is an ideal solution for bandwidth-heavy homes and can support multiple activities simultaneously, from at-home working and learning, to VR gaming and media streaming via tri-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) capacity and a 5 Gbps WAN port. The device also has four Gigabit LAN ports, and one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections. It covers up to 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 65 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. It eliminates dead spots and provides high-speed connectivity for an entire home – backyard and outdoor devices included.

Simple and Safe

The Linksys AXE8400 system is compatible with Linksys Intelligent Mesh products, including previous versions, to support all smart devices whether 6E-certified or not, and uses the same app-based setup as other Linksys mesh solutions to make Wi-Fi less intimidating. It houses proprietary technology combined with the industry's highest standards and certifications to provide consumers a fast, reliable, safe and secure network.

Availability and Imagery

Linksys AXE8400 will be available beginning Spring/Summer 2021 in the US for MSRP $449.99 (1-pack)*, $849.99 (2-pack)*, and $1,199.99 (3-pack)* from Linksys.com; global availability to follow in the second half of 2021.

Imagery can be found here.

*Pricing subject to change

Linksys Aware

Linksys Aware is introducing the next generation of its award-winning motion sensing technology introduced last year. In its latest iteration, Linksys Aware supports third-party stationary Wi-Fi connected devices such as Wemo smart plugs and Belkin smart speakers to expand motion-sensing coverage capabilities and strengthen home security.

Actionable Insights

Linksys Aware allows for existing smart devices such as thermostats or doorbells to act as points of communication, expanding motion-sensing coverage area and allowing consumers to get a more detailed picture of where exactly motion has happened in the home.

More From the App

Users will be able to access "motion alerts" through the Linksys App when activity is detected, and can turn on, off or snooze the alerts, controlling the frequency of notifications from the palm of their hands. Users will also be able to customize the motion sensitivity level in the home, ensuring an extra layer of protection and avoiding any false alarms. Linksys Aware will introduce an improved live graph to show real-time and historical data on motion activity anywhere in the home.

Availability and Imagery

Linksys Aware update will be available through the Linksys App beginning March/April 2021 in the US and continuing in a phased rollout worldwide for a free trial for first 90 days, followed by $2.99/month or $24.99/year.

Imagery can be found here.

About Linksys

Since 1988, Linksys has been on a mission to build the world's most reliable and innovative wireless technology and was the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its legacy in mesh hardware and award-winning Velop motion sensing software portfolio, Linksys connects your smart home or business with enhanced security and seamless, frustration-free WiFi. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries around the world. In 2018, Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

© 2021 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm is a registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries

