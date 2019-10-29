Linksys Introduces Velop WiFi 6 System To Mesh Product Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, the connected home division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, has today announced its newest addition to the Velop product family – the Velop WiFi 6 system.

WiFi 6 also known as "AX WiFi" or "802.11ax WiFi" is the latest WiFi standard, promising more speed, coverage, and capacity than any WiFi technology has before. With the proliferation of smart devices in the home (phones, tablets, TVs, speakers, etc. and now, the iPhone 11) and increase in high-bandwidth applications such as 4K/8K connections, WiFi 6 was built to handle all of the WiFi traffic while providing uninterrupted streaming, faster connectivity and improved battery life for connected devices.

The Velop WiFi 6 system combines WiFi's latest and greatest features with Linksys' award-winning Intelligent Mesh Technology to provide 4x faster speeds, more WiFi range and increased WiFi capacity, all with the flexibility, scalability and ease-of-use of Velop mesh systems. The Velop WiFi 6 system covers 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 50 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. It eliminates dead spots and provides an entire home – backyard and outdoor devices included – with a blanket of whole home, high-speed connectivity.

"Linksys has pioneered wireless connectivity for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be advancing and evolving our Intelligent Mesh product portfolio with Linksys' first WiFi 6 Velop Mesh system," says Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management at Linksys. "With the growing adoption of WiFi 6 devices, as well as increased popularity of mesh WiFi networks, the Velop WiFi 6 system addresses an inflection point where users are going to need more bandwidth, more range and seamless Internet connectivity."

Additional features:

Performance and reliability – Velop WiFi 6 system takes advantage of faster internet speeds by offering more coverage, capacity and consistency for homes with numerous connected devices. Velop WiFi 6 system is ideal for simultaneous 4K / 8K streaming, online gaming, social media, and uninterrupted use of heavy apps.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Linksys Velop WiFi 6 system (1-pack) is now available for pre-order on Amazon.com; MSRP $399

Linksys Velop WiFi 6 system (2-pack) is now available for purchase at Best Buy and Amazon.com; MSRP $699

