Linksys Launches New Lineup of 6E Solutions with the Linksys Hydra Pro 6E and Linksys Atlas Max 6E

Built with Velop Intelligent Mesh* and utilizing the newly opened 6GHz band, the Linksys Hydra Pro and Linksys Atlas Max expand the user's network for the fastest speeds possible to every corner of the home. Wi-Fi 6E offers the 6GHz band connection that is needed for device-heavy homes and ensures optimal performance for video conferencing, working and learning from home, as well as the latest AR and VR devices.

"Wi-Fi 6E is driving a surge in technology innovation and we're proud to deliver next-level solutions that harness 6E speeds and efficiency, coupled with built-in Velop Intelligent Mesh," says Harry Dewhirst, vice president of business development, Linksys. "As the market's first Wi-Fi 6E system certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide our customers reliable, innovative and secure Wi-Fi solutions."

Linksys Hydra Pro 6E

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6E tri-band router unleashes multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speeds at up to 6.6Gbps (AXE6600) to cover 2,700 square feet and more than 55 devices at one time. It combines built-in mesh technology and industry-leading chipset from Qualcomm for wire-like stability and blazing-fast performance for a home full of people to enjoy pro gaming or HD streaming.

Other key features include a 5Gbps WAN port for multi-gigabit speeds, easy setup through the free Linksys app, seamless compatibility with existing modem and internet provider, and automatic updates and Guest Access to ensure your network is secure, up-to-date, and safe from cyber threats.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E

Unveiled in January as the Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E System, the newly dubbed Linksys Atlas Max 6E is now available for purchase. Powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro™ 1210 Platform, the Linksys Atlas Max 6E tri-band system unleashes the biggest upgrade to Wi-Fi in a decade to provide ultimate performance across hundreds of devices**. The system supports bandwidth-heavy homes and leverages the 6GHz band for backhaul between nodes so that all devices – 6E or not – benefit from the system.

It is the first fully certified Wi-Fi 6E solution by the Wi-Fi Alliance, ensuring it meets the highest standards for security and safety so consumers can have peace of mind using any device on their network. It is also the first Wi-Fi 6E system with mesh built in***, no extra updates or additional hardware necessary. Other key features include 1-pack, 2-pack or 3-pack options, mesh capabilities for growing Wi-Fi needs, a 5Gbps WAN port for multi-gigabit wireless speeds, four Gigabit LAN ports and one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections, easy app-based setup, and seamless compatibility with existing modem and internet provider.

Availability and Imagery

Linksys Hydra Pro 6E is available now for $499.99 MSRP on Linksys.com and coming soon to major retailers.

Linksys Atlas Max 6E (3-pack) is available now for $1,199.99 MSRP on Linksys.com and coming soon to major retailers.

Imagery can be found here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8k6dhoakrpz9y1i/AACUu4zctzKZKwfHtY6y0XfPa?dl=0

About Linksys

Since 1988, Linksys has been on a mission to connect the world and build the world's most reliable and innovative wireless technology. Linksys was the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its legacy in mesh hardware and award-winning Velop motion sensing software portfolio, Linksys connects your smart home or business with enhanced security and seamless, frustration-free WiFi. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries around the world. In 2018, Linksys became a subsidiary of Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) to bolster its global influence and in 2021, aligned with Fortinet to further secure and optimize the performance and management of home networks in today's work from home environment.

*Velop refers to Linksys software intelligence, delivered across all Linksys endpoints that will allow customers to control and manage their devices more efficiently. The Velop name will now classify the Linksys software category (i.e.Velop Intelligent Mesh, Velop Aware, Velop Shield), instead of the type of Linksys hardware system (i.e. Velop Tri-Band System).

**The Linksys Atlas Max 6E 1-pack covers 65+ devices, 2-pack covers 130+ devices, 3-pack covers 195+ devices

***System indicating a multi-unit pack with no additional purchases or firmware upgrades necessary to create a mesh network.

