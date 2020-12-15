Linksys Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, the connected home and business division within Belkin International, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E System. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Taking advantage of the newly opened 6 GHz band, Linksys AXE8400 reduces congested, unsteady Wi-Fi connections and delivers more bandwidth to consumers' homes for clearer, faster networks and strengthened reliability. It has built-in mesh technology, easy app-based setup, and allows for full access to all three bands so that customers and connected devices, 6E or not, benefit from the system. The Linksys AXE8400 is fully certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC, ensuring that it meets the highest standards for security and safety so that consumers have added peace of mind when using any device on their home network.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Linksys has pioneered wireless connectivity since 1988, being the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its legacy in mesh hardware and award-winning Velop motion sensing software portfolio, Linksys enables a connected lifestyle with simplified home and business control, enhanced security and seamless, frustration-free WiFi. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries and can be found in major retailers around the world. In 2018, Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

