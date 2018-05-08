Linksys Ships New High-Performance WRT Gaming Router For Use With Xbox One

The KPE identifies, prioritizes and accelerates Xbox network traffic from any Xbox One console above all other devices in the home to deliver lower ping times and optimize online gaming. The KPE on the WRT32XB also protects Xbox gamers from extreme lag spikes at the router level and reduces peak ping by up to 65% on Xbox One consoles vs non-gaming routers, delivering consistent and superior reaction time during intense gaming scenarios*. The user interface and firmware are also custom-built for gaming traffic control.

The global gaming market is expected to generate more than $125 billion dollars of revenue this year of which 27% is expected from console gamers according to Newzoo. "Gamers want performance and ways to enhance their game play, so we've develop this WRT router with enterprise quality hardware and custom software tools to give gamers what they want and need to beat their opponents," said Vince La Duca, global product manager at Linksys. "This is the first router available that is designed specifically to detect and auto-prioritize Xbox One as well as Killer-enabled PCs to ensure the gaming and streaming experience is fast and smooth no matter what else is going on in their home network. Being the first router in the "Designed for Xbox" accessory program, we were able to work with the Xbox team to ensure and validate the WRT32XB delivers the networking needs for all Xbox One models, including the new 4K Xbox One X."

For a limited time±, users who purchase the WRT32XB router, at select retailers, will receive a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost. Xbox Game Pass provides users unlimited access to over one hundred Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles, including fan-favorite exclusives such as Halo, Gears of War and Fable.

Linksys WRT32X Enterprise-Grade Hardware

The WRT32XB router starts with enterprise grade hardware: 1.8 GHz Dual-Core ARM CPU, 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual-band 3x3 wireless radio, 256MB Flash and 512MB of DDR3 Memory, and 5-port Gigabit Ethernet switch with TCAM. For the software, the core firmware level uses the latest stable Linux kernel version for a streamlined and lightweight code base with low latency as the top focus. The secret ingredient and key innovation is the integration of the Killer Prioritization Engine.

WRT32XB Router Key Benefits:

WiFi router built purely for gaming which identifies, prioritizes and accelerates Xbox One gaming network packets

The WRT32XB router will also provide synchronization with Killer-enabled PCs to provide gaming traffic a priority on wired and wireless PC connections

Prioritization engine powered by Killer Networking delivers up to 65% reduction* in peak ping (vs competing routers) on Xbox One for faster response time

The WRT32XB also identifies, prioritizes and accelerates Xbox One video streaming traffic for the ultimate movie experience

Blazing fast 1.8GHz Dual-Core processor for simultaneous high-speed data processing

Custom-built gaming user interface and firmware specially tuned for online gaming traffic

Product Technical Specifications:

WiFi Technology: AC3200 MU-MIMO

Network Standards: 802.11a/g, 802.11n, 802.11ac

WiFi Speed: AC3200 (N600 + AC2600) ‡

WiFi Bands: 2.4 and 5 GHz (simultaneous dual-band)

DFS certified for operation in the clear DFS channel airspace

5-port Pro-Grade Gigabit Ethernet ports: 1x Gigabit WAN port, 4x Gigabit LAN ports

Other: One (1) USB 3.0 port, One (1) Combo eSATA/USB 2.0 port, Power

Antennas: 4x external, dual-band, detachable antennas

Processor: 1.8 GHz dual-core

Memory: 512MB DDR3 RAM / 256MB Flash

Wireless Encryption: WPA2 Personal

VPN Support: PPTP IPSec pass‐through

Storage File System Support: FAT, NTFS, and HFS+

Browser-based Setup and custom graphical user interface

Pricing and Availability

The new Linksys WRT Gaming Router - WRT32XB is now available in the USA for an estimated MSRP of $249.99 at leading retail stores including Walmart and Microsoft stores and online at Amazon, Best Buy and Linksys.com.

* "Killer reduces peak ping by up to 65%" calculated from the reduction of peak ping rate from 103 milliseconds (ms) to 45 ms when using the Killer Prioritization Engine on the WRT32X and an Xbox One using a 10 megabits per second (Mbps) down/2Mbps up internet connection that has multiple devices consuming the 10Mbps connection.

± Launch promotion will provide WRT32XB purchasers three months to Game Pass at no extra charge. Promotion is available at select retailers and will continue while supply of Game Pass codes lasts. More details are available on the packaging of the WRT32XB router.

‡ The standard transmission rates—2600 Mbps (for 5 GHz) and 600 Mbps (for 2.4 GHz)—are the physical data rates. Actual data throughput will be lower and may depend on the mix of wireless products used and external factors. Maximum performance derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual performance may vary, including lower wireless network capacity, data throughput rate, range and coverage. Performance depends upon many factors, conditions and variables, including products used, interference and other adverse conditions. In order to achieve the best performance, this router must be used with a compatible AC3200-class WRT wireless device. Specifications are subject to change without notice. An active, customer-purchased Internet Service Provider broadband account is required for connection of these routers and other connected computers and devices to the Internet. Some devices may require additional wireless adapters or an Ethernet cable to connect to these routers. May require a software/firmware update available for download at linksys.com/support.

