Linksys Unveils The Future Of Wellness And Safety With Advanced Motion Sensing Technology And In-Vehicle Presence Detection At CES 2020

Linksys is inviting media to the Belkin International table at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage Hotel to see the Linksys Wellness Pods and Linksys Vehicle Presence Detection system first-hand. Media will get a chance to view a video demonstration of how Linksys Aware motion sensing technology works in the Wellness Pods and Vehicle Presence Detection system, as well as get an opportunity to talk to Linksys product experts about the Origin Wireless collaboration and applications.

WHAT: