Linksys Wellness Pods by Belkin International Is an Honorable Mention in Fast Company's 2020 Innovation by Design Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity, was honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2020 in the Products category.

The awards, which can be found in the October/November 2020 issue of Fast Company, recognize people, teams, and companies solving problems through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.

Linksys Wellness Pods are changing the health and wellness landscape by delivering more detailed insight into consumer well-being with less invasive solutions. Created in partnership with Origin Wireless, the Linksys Wellness Pods utilize existing WiFi signals and WiFi motion-sensing technology to detect the most subtle movements in the environment from slips and falls to breathing patterns. This insight is especially useful as the aging-in-place population continues to grow, and as consumers become more engaged with personal health. Built to work in tandem with Linksys Velop Tri-Band nodes and through Linksys Aware software, the Wellness Pods offer better understanding and extra peace of mind when prioritizing health goals by monitoring daily routines, and tracking breathing patterns, sleep quality and fall detection without the use of wearables or cameras.



"We need innovative design more than ever, and the 2020 honorees have brought creativity, inventiveness, and humanity to address some of the world's most pressing problems, including the global pandemic, racial injustice, and economic inequality. Together these entries offer a glimpse into a future that is more inclusive, more accessible, and more just," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Honorees for the 2020 awards were selected in the following categories: Apps and Games; Cities; Data Design; Experimental; Fashion and Beauty; Finance; General Excellence; Graphic Design; Health; Home; Hospitality; Learning; Mobility; Packaging; Products; Retail Environments; Social Good; Spaces and Places; Sports and Recreation; Students; Sustainability; User Experience; Wellness; Workplace; Best Design Asia-Pacific; Best Design Europe, Best Design Middle East, and Best Design Africa; Best Design Latin America; and Best Design North America. Fast Company is also recognizing Newlab as the title's third annual Design Company of the Year for its socially oriented tech manufacturing.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October/November issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands October 20.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2020

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

ABOUT LINKSYS

The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988, being the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh™ Technology and integrated Linksys Aware WiFi motion sensing software, Linksys enables a connected lifestyle with simplified home and business control, enhanced security and seamless Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries and can be found in major retailers around the world.

ABOUT BELKIN INTERNATIONAL

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home and business ("Connected Home and Business" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Belkin International

