Linktree Acquires Koji

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree, the most popular Link in Bio service for the creator economy, today announced that it has acquired Koji. With over 400 mini apps published to its app store, Koji gives social media creators countless new ways to generate revenue, engage their audiences, and connect with supporters.
"Koji's app store changed the way the world thinks about creator businesses and the creator economy. Linktree is the obvious best fit to take Koji's innovation to the next level," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.
