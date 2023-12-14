Linktree Acquires Koji

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktree, the most popular Link in Bio service for the creator economy, today announced that it has acquired Koji. With over 400 mini apps published to its app store, Koji gives social media creators countless new ways to generate revenue, engage their audiences, and connect with supporters.

"Koji's app store changed the way the world thinks about creator businesses and the creator economy. Linktree is the obvious best fit to take Koji's innovation to the next level," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

"When we began working on Koji five years ago, the creator economy looked nothing like it does today. We are immensely proud of the work we have accomplished and the innovation we have brought to market—from Subtractive Development to Koji's innovative web-based app runtime—and could not be more excited for this next chapter," said Sean Thielen, Koji CTO.

Linktree is the link-in-bio category creator and leader serving over 40M Linkers around the world. Linktree empowers anyone online to curate a destination where they consolidate, grow and monetize their audience. One of the most popular website destinations globally, Linktree sees over 1.3 billion clicks per month.

Koji is the app store for the creator economy. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, Koji gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize.

